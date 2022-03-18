'Our duty to spread his message': Periyar's works to be translated into 21 languages by TN govt

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: To promote the ideas of social reformer and Dravidar Kazhagam founder EVR Periyar across the country and outside, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to translate his written works into 21 Indian and foreign languages.

The works will be made available in print and digital editions, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan while presenting the state budget for 2022-23 here on Friday. Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the purpose.

Thiaga Rajan said Thanthai Periyar worked tirelessly till his last breath to achieve social justice, spread rationalism and eliminate the subjugation of women.

“His thoughts and writings have transcended the test of time. It is the duty of this government to spread his message and writings across the world so that the whole of humanity can benefit from his progressive ideas,” added Rajan.

DK chief Veeramani told The New Indian Express, “The state government has sought our consent for translating and publishing the writings of Periyar and we have happily accepted it. The propaganda against DK that it is preventing the translation of Periyar’s works to other languages is not true.”

The Periyar trust grants permission to publications for publishing the writings of Periyar without altering the words, added Veeramani.

In 2003, the first volume of articles written by Peraiyar for ‘Kudi Arasu’, a weekly magazine run by him to propagate the self-respect movement, was published by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, a breakaway group from the DK. The second volume was published in 2005.

When DVK had decided to publish all writings of Periyar in ‘Kudi Arasu’ between 1925 and 1939, the DK had approached the Madras High Court against the move stating that all the writings of Periyar belonged to the Periyar Trust. A case filed by DK seeking Rs 10 lakhs compensation from DVK for alleged copyright violation is still pending before the High Court.

Kolathur Mani, president of DVK, said “The government’s move certainly deserves appreciation. At the same time, the writings of Periyar should be published fully regardless of its criticism against popular beliefs, established governments, political leaders and parties.”

The writings of Periyar for the newspaper Viduthalai between 1935 and 1973 are yet to be published chronologically. Viduthalai, which was launched as a bi-weekly in 1935, was converted into a daily in 1937.

