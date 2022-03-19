STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Budget 2022-23: Education, state’s new gold standard

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan also gave a clear roadmap to Tamil Nadu by setting a 10-point charter of broad focus areas for the State to move ahead in the new financial year.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

soumyadip sinha

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when Tamil Nadu is still reeling under the pangs of the pandemic, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has done a tight-rope walk with the available resources in the Budget for 2022-23 unveiled on Friday.

He has ensured flow of adequate funds to social sectors without deviating from the road to fiscal consolidation.

The minister also gave a clear roadmap to Tamil Nadu by setting a 10-point charter of broad focus areas for the State to move ahead in the new financial year.

While stopping the downward slide and slashing the revenue deficit by Rs 7,000 crore and fiscal deficit from 4.61 per cent to 3.80 per cent in a year after the third wave of the pandemic, the minister did a plain-speak about the year ahead.

ALSO READ | TN Budget: TANGEDCO gets power back with 100% loss support

“The coming financial year is likely to be replete with uncertainties. The war in Ukraine can disrupt the global economic recovery. Global supply disruptions and demand shocks can adversely impact the State’s tax revenue,” he said.

The projected total outstanding debt of the government as of March 31, 2023, will be Rs 6,53,348.73 crore and the debt-GSDP ratio will be 26.29 per cent, which is within the limits set by the 15th Central Finance Commission.

The minister, however, expressed confidence that his measures for raising additional revenues and improved tax collection will help the economy.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: Share from central taxes make up shortfall

His agenda is already set.

The key focus areas for 2022-23 include enhancing the growth rate of the primary sector, making youth employable by specific interventions at the school and college level, socio-economic development of the marginalised, achieving social justice in all walks of life, using data-driven governance to eliminate leakages, and giving focused delivery of funds and services.

ALSO READ | TN Budget: An FSI fix for transit-oriented development

The most important announcement in the nearly two-hour-long presentation was the incentive for college education of girl students from government schools.

He has promised a monthly payment of Rs 1,000 directly into their bank accounts, with an allocation of Rs 698 crore.

The earlier ‘Thalikku Thangam’ scheme, which provided gold and financial assistance for women’s marriages, has been reshaped into a higher education assurance scheme.

The minister has also floated a scheme to modernise government schools over five years at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

However, the scheme to provide Rs 1,000 a month to women family heads has been put off. The minister said the scheme will only take off after the State’s financial situation improves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu TN Budget Tamil Nadu budget Palanivel Thiaga Rajan education
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp