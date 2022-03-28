STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin’s Dubai trip aimed at bringing investors to his family businesses: EPS

"The people of Tamil Nadu feel he had undertaken the trip only to pursue his personal agenda," the CM charged during a press meeting in Salem.

Published: 28th March 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami . ( File Photo)

Edappadi K Palaniswami . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin's trip to Dubai was a family tour aimed at bringing investors to his family's businesses. "The people of Tamil Nadu feel he had undertaken the trip only to pursue his personal agenda," the CM charged during a press meeting in Salem.

Palaniswami was addressing reporters after the conduct of AIADMK organisational polls for the appointment of panchayat, municipality, and corporation level representatives of the party in Salem. 

"The Dubai expo began last October and will conclude in a few days. Opening a stall there now on behalf of TN is laughable. CM Stalin is using the expo as an excuse to conduct a family tour. When AIDMK was in power, we had looked into means to upgrade our ambulance services and improve health care during our visit to London. At that time only the health secretary accompanied us," he recalled.

Commenting on the Virudhunagar sexual assault case he said the State government should concentrate its full efforts to ensure justice or transfer the case to the CBI. 

ALSO READ: DMK paid for flight to UAE, retorts minister

On the BJP's protests against the DMK government, Palaniswami said, "At present organisational polls have concluded in 25 districts across TN. When the party's internal matters are concluded, we will also join in protests." 

Regarding party coordinator O Panneerselvam's expression of respect for Sasikala, Palaniswami said it was his personal view.  "Panneerselvam has no personal grievance with Sasikala and he has spoken his personal views. At present, we have political differences with Chief Minister Stalin. This does not mean that we have any problems personally," he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK MK Stalin Trip Dubai Dubai expo BJP O Panneerselvam Sasikala
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Deena Dayalan
    Even the investors are involved in the family business of CM
    13 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp