Stalin’s Dubai trip aimed at bringing investors to his family businesses: EPS

DHARMAPURI: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin's trip to Dubai was a family tour aimed at bringing investors to his family's businesses. "The people of Tamil Nadu feel he had undertaken the trip only to pursue his personal agenda," the CM charged during a press meeting in Salem.

Palaniswami was addressing reporters after the conduct of AIADMK organisational polls for the appointment of panchayat, municipality, and corporation level representatives of the party in Salem.

"The Dubai expo began last October and will conclude in a few days. Opening a stall there now on behalf of TN is laughable. CM Stalin is using the expo as an excuse to conduct a family tour. When AIDMK was in power, we had looked into means to upgrade our ambulance services and improve health care during our visit to London. At that time only the health secretary accompanied us," he recalled.

Commenting on the Virudhunagar sexual assault case he said the State government should concentrate its full efforts to ensure justice or transfer the case to the CBI.

On the BJP's protests against the DMK government, Palaniswami said, "At present organisational polls have concluded in 25 districts across TN. When the party's internal matters are concluded, we will also join in protests."

Regarding party coordinator O Panneerselvam's expression of respect for Sasikala, Palaniswami said it was his personal view. "Panneerselvam has no personal grievance with Sasikala and he has spoken his personal views. At present, we have political differences with Chief Minister Stalin. This does not mean that we have any problems personally," he explained.