STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

3 members of family die in Ranipet district 

According to police, Ramesh was mentally ill and was separated from his wife. Since the separation, Ramesh had been living with his parents.

Published: 03rd May 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Police identified the deceased as Ramesh (30), his father Panneerselvam (62), and his mother Gunasundari (50). The family had been residing in New Street, Kaarai. The family's neighbours were suspicious after none of the family members left the house in the morning for a long time, added police. On information, the personnel reached the spot and found the three bodies.

According to police, Ramesh was mentally ill and was separated from his wife. Since the separation, Ramesh had been living with his parents. His wife left with their child--a  girl --to her village where she now resides with her parents.

Before the incident, Ramesh asked his father Panneerselvam for money to start a biryani shop. However, Panneerselvam, who earns his livelihood by repairing bicycles, refused, the sources said. A senior police officer said, Investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

The police retrieved the bodies and sent them for autopsy. They registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dead mentally ill separation biryani shop
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp