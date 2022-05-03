3 members of family die in Ranipet district 

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Police identified the deceased as Ramesh (30), his father Panneerselvam (62), and his mother Gunasundari (50). The family had been residing in New Street, Kaarai. The family's neighbours were suspicious after none of the family members left the house in the morning for a long time, added police. On information, the personnel reached the spot and found the three bodies.

According to police, Ramesh was mentally ill and was separated from his wife. Since the separation, Ramesh had been living with his parents. His wife left with their child--a girl --to her village where she now resides with her parents.

Before the incident, Ramesh asked his father Panneerselvam for money to start a biryani shop. However, Panneerselvam, who earns his livelihood by repairing bicycles, refused, the sources said. A senior police officer said, Investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

The police retrieved the bodies and sent them for autopsy. They registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).