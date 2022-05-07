One year in office: The name of my goal is Dravidian model, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday mentioned the financial crunch and the Centre's stand on several issues being stumbling blocks for his government. But he asserted that he will overcome all odds to fulfill the goal of the Dravidian model of social and economic development.

Claiming that the government headed by him had accomplished more than what it could in one year, Stalin said the financial crunch and certain stances of the Centre remain stumbling blocks to the Tamil Nadu government's faster functioning.

He was making a statement on the completion of the DMK government's one year in office.

"I won't claim we have accomplished everything during the past year. But I can comfortably say that this government has accomplished more than what it could be in just one year. The reasons for this government not being able to move faster are the financial crunch and certain stances of the Union Government. Had these blocks were not there, the government could have devised more schemes," the Chief Minister said.

Asserting that he has a positive approach and that one could move ahead by thwarting the stumbling blocks, Stalin said, "I am not the one who is engaged in politics on the basis of the strength of others. I wish to engage myself in politics fully on my own strength. And my strength lies in my goal and somehow, I will reach that goal."

Reiterating that he would fulfill all the electoral promises of the DMK, Stalin said, "The name of my goal is the Dravidian model. To reach that will strive on the path shown by late leaders Periyar, Aringnar Anna and Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi). The second year of this government will be incomparable."

On his way to the secretariat on Saturday, Stalin boarded an MTC bus (29C) on Dr Radhakrishnan Road and interacted with the passengers and travelled along with them for some distance. Referring to this, Stalin reminisced that during his student days he used to board the 29C bus to reach the school.

The Chief Minister enquired the woman passengers about how the free bus ride was helping them. In this connection, Stalin referred to a survey done on certain routes about the impact of this scheme revealed that women belonging to BCs and STs have benefitted from this mostly. On average, women are saving Rs.600 to Rs.1,200 (11% to 20% of their monthly income) depending on the distance they travel and till April 30, a whopping 106.34 crore times women have availed free bus rides. The women could save this amount for their families.

Giving a long list of achievements during the past year and the number of people who benefitted from those schemes, Stalin said 2.29 lakh persons received assistance through Chief Minister in Your Constituency Scheme while 55,743 people have received solatium for the death of their family members. As many as 10,824 children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19 infection have received financial assistance from the government. Around one crore people benefitted from the reduction of milk price by Rs. Three per litre while 11.47 lakh people have got new ration cards.

"In a nutshell, this government has extended one or the other direct benefit to all people in the State," he added.

Stating that his government had fulfilled 60 to 70% of its electoral promises, the Chief Minister said the Dravidian model initiatives would continue in the coming days too.

While the leaders of the DMK's alliance parties hailed the Stalin government's achievements profusely, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said, the Dravidian model is part of the Indian model of development.

Earlier in the day, Stalin visited the Gopalapuram residence of his father M Karunanidhi and received the blessings of Dayalu Ammal, his mother. Later, he also paid homage at the memorial of Karunanidhi on Marina.