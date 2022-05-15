STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Six workers trapped beneath a boulder following landslide in Tirunelveli stone quarry

Two persons have been rescued so far while the fire and rescue services personnel are working on rescuing the others. 

Published: 15th May 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Police said that a giant boulder rolled over crushing two vehicles along with machinery and six people were stuck under the rocks. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

Police said that a giant boulder rolled over crushing three lorries and three cranes and six people were stuck under the rocks. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Six workers were trapped under a boulder after it rolled over following a landslide in a private stone quarry near Munnerpallam during midnight hours. Two persons have been rescued so far while the fire and rescue services personnel are working on rescuing the others. 

Police said that a giant boulder rolled over crushing three lorries and three cranes and six people were stuck under the rocks during midnight hours at the stone quarry located at Adaimithipankulam near Munneerpallam in Tirunelveli district. Since midnight hours, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and rock climbers have been on the job to rescue the trapped workers. 

The district collector V Vishnu told the media that in a private stone quarry near Tharuvai in Palayamkottai Taluk, Tirunelveli district, six men were stuck under a giant boulder that fell in the stone quarry following a landslide. The district administration has sought the help of the Indian Navy to provide a helicopter and also informed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). A 30-member NDRF team is expected to arrive soon fromArakkonam to assist the rescue operations, he said.

Photo | V Karthikalagu

Regarding the quarry and current situation, the collector said: "The Geological stone formation now is unstable and continuous fall is occurring, which is a challenge. However, we still are working on rescuing. A medical team is stationed, and the necessary oxygen liquid fluid is given. However, the continuous landslide could be a danger to the rescue team. A long crane of 100m has also been kept ready, and the visuals of the location have been sent to the NDRF team. Regarding the rescue, experts are being consulted."

The license holder of the quarry Sankara Narayanan has been detained and police are in search of the two owners of the quarry. This quarry has been functioning since 2018 and the lease ends in 2023, and the depth and mining plan will be investigated, he added.

ALSO READTN sees landslides, agri loss as downpour continues

Six quarries have been closed in the past seven months, especially the quarries located near Western ghats. Action has also been taken regarding the overloading complaints reported and the border is also monitored,  the collector further said.

An NDRF team consisting of 30 personnel from the 4th Battalion of Arakkonam is on the way to Tirunelveli. The team is equipped with rescue equipment, medical aid kit, communication equipment and PPE kits.  The superintendent of police P Saravanan and the district collector are inspecting the situation on the spot.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that in the stone quarry accident reported in Adaimithipankulam in Tharuvai village of Palayamkottai Taluk, six men including Murugan, Vijay, Selvam, Murugan and Rajendran were trapped under a boulder. While two were rescued, efforts are on to rescue the other four men. The injured will be given a relief fund of Rs 1 lakh. Police are investigating the accident. State Minister RS Rajakannappan has been instructed to visit the spot along with the concerned officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Landslide in Tirunelveli district Boulder rolls over Six persons trapped NDRF
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp