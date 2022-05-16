STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Govt should inspect all quarries with drone, take legal action against violators: Former MLA

In a petition to Chief Minister M K Stalin, Raviarunan said some parts of the down south districts have been identified as Seismic Damage Risk Zone by the State government.

Published: 16th May 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Stone quarry accident at Adaimithipankulam in Tirunelveli district. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

Stone quarry accident at Adaimithipankulam in Tirunelveli district. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Former MLA K Raviarunan, who is leading the protests against the erring quarries in the district, urged the State government on Sunday to inspect the stone quarries with drones in all the down south districts. He said digging deeper for stones will lead to an earthquake.

In a petition to Chief Minister M K Stalin, Raviarunan said some parts of the down south districts have been identified as Seismic Damage Risk Zone by the State government.

"The stone quarry which caused a major accident in Adaimithipankulam in Tirunelveli district violated the State government's norms by digging deeper. I have submitted several petitions regarding the violations of such quarries for the past three months. This accident could have been avoided if the State government had acted on my petitions. The government should remember that the erring stone quarries can even cause a leakage in the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant," he pointed out.

ALSO READ | 6 workers trapped beneath a boulder following landslide in Tirunelveli stone quarry

He further said, apart from inspecting the stone quarries, the government should initiate legal action against the quarry owners and officials who received kickbacks from the quarry owners.

"The State government should dismiss the officials who are responsible for the functioning of Adaimithipankulam quarry,” he added.

Watch Video

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drone CM Stalin Seismic Damage Risk Zone
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp