TN Govt should inspect all quarries with drone, take legal action against violators: Former MLA

TENKASI: Former MLA K Raviarunan, who is leading the protests against the erring quarries in the district, urged the State government on Sunday to inspect the stone quarries with drones in all the down south districts. He said digging deeper for stones will lead to an earthquake.

In a petition to Chief Minister M K Stalin, Raviarunan said some parts of the down south districts have been identified as Seismic Damage Risk Zone by the State government.

"The stone quarry which caused a major accident in Adaimithipankulam in Tirunelveli district violated the State government's norms by digging deeper. I have submitted several petitions regarding the violations of such quarries for the past three months. This accident could have been avoided if the State government had acted on my petitions. The government should remember that the erring stone quarries can even cause a leakage in the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant," he pointed out.

He further said, apart from inspecting the stone quarries, the government should initiate legal action against the quarry owners and officials who received kickbacks from the quarry owners.

"The State government should dismiss the officials who are responsible for the functioning of Adaimithipankulam quarry,” he added.

