Complete infrastructure works in Irular, Narikuravar settlements: Tirupattur collector

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha urged officials to complete various infrastructure development works in the Irular and Narikuravar settlements on time. In a review meeting on Saturday, the collector said that construction of Anganwadi centers, laying of cement roads, sewage lines, check dams, small bridges, school compound walls, and village panchayat offices are taken up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme and advised the officials to speed up the process.



The collector said that works of at least 500 ponds out of the 813 ponds created at the cost of ₹12.44 crore should be completed by June 15. "Other schemes implemented under the rural employment scheme and 332 works implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme should be completed soon," he said.



The collector also said that the drinking water supply should be uninterrupted in six blocks of the district. "Basic facilities like overhead drinking water tanks and roads should be provided to the Irular and Narikuravar settlements in the district within June 15. The pending works of construction of 2,473 individual toilets and 7,575 houses should be done in the estimated time," he added. District Rural Development Agency Project Director K Selvarasu and other officials were present at the meeting.