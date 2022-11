Twenty one places across TN record heavy rainfall; Chennai to see rain on Saturday too

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre on Friday said a total of 21 places in the State has received heavy rainfall under the influence of a well-marked low pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, the red alert issued for Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet was withdrawn.

S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Puducherry, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

A similar rain forecast is valid even for Saturday for Chennai region. The well-marked low pressure area is expected to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu­-Pondicherry coasts on November 12 morning.

Thereafter, it is likely to move west­northwestwards across Pondicherry and Kerala on November 12 and 13 and emerge into southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea as a Low Pressure Area/ upper air circulation.

SUMMARY OF WEATHER

(Chief amounts of rainfall in CM)

TAMILNADU, PUDUCHERRY and KARAIKAL

Kollidam (dist Mayiladuthurai) 11

Parangipettai (dist Cuddalore) 10

Chidambaram AWS (dist Cuddalore) 9

Cuddalore (dist Cuddalore), Velankanni (dist Nagapattinam), Sirkali (dist Mayiladuthurai) 8 each

Taramani ARG (dist Chennai), Sembanarkoil (dist Mayiladuthurai), Annamalai Nagar (dist Cuddalore), Thalaignayer (dist Nagapattinam), Collectorate (dist Cuddalore), Ponneri (dist Tiruvallur), Karaikal (dist Karaikal), Tirupoondi (dist Nagapattinam), Puducherry (dist Puducherry), Mahabalipuram (dist Chengalpattu), Vedaranyam (dist Nagapattinam), Mayiladuthurai (dist Mayiladuthurai), Chennai Nungambakkam (dist Chennai), Kattukuppam Agro (dist Kancheepuram), Villivakkam ARG (dist Tiruvallur) 7 each

Chennai Airport (dist Chennai), Cholavaram (dist Tiruvallur), Nagapattinam (dist Nagapattinam), Thirukuvalai (dist Nagapattinam), Cd Tondaiyarpet (dist Chennai), Chidambaram (dist Cuddalore), Ambathur (dist Tiruvallur), Poonamalle Arg (dist Tiruvallur), Nandanam ARG (dist Chennai), ACS College ARG (dist Kancheepuram) 6 each

Red Hills (dist Tiruvallur), Chembarambakkam Arg (dist Tiruvallur), Ayanavaram Taluk Office (dist Chennai), Koratur (dist Tiruvallur), Thamaraipakkam (dist Tiruvallur), Anna Uty Arg (dist Chennai), Kuppanatham (dist Cuddalore), Avadi (dist Tiruvallur), Satyabama Uty Arg (dist Chengalpattu), Pallikaranai ARG (dist Chennai) 5 each

DGP Office (dist Chennai), Bhuvanagiri (dist Cuddalore), Adirampatnam (dist Thanjavur), Chennai Collectorate Bu (dist Chennai), Thiruthuraipoondi (dist Tiruvarur), Lower Anaicut (dist Thanjavur), Kodiayakarai (dist Nagapattinam), Poonamallee (dist Tiruvallur), Anna University (dist Chennai), Kancheepuram (dist Kancheepuram), K.m.koil (dist Cuddalore), Uthukottai (dist Tiruvallur), Tiruvallur (dist Tiruvallur), West Tambaram ARG (dist Chengalpattu) 4 each

Vadakuthu (dist Cuddalore), Kothavacherry (dist Cuddalore), Lalpet (dist Cuddalore), Manalmedu (dist Mayiladuthurai), Gummidipoondi (dist Tiruvallur), Mohanur (dist Namakkal), Chembarabakkam (dist Tiruvallur), Needamangalam (dist Tiruvarur), Poondi (dist Tiruvallur), Kurinjipadi (dist Cuddalore), Sethiathope (dist Cuddalore), Cheyyur (dist Chengalpattu), Thanjavur Pto (dist Thanjavur), Marakkanam (dist Villupuram), Perambur (dist Chennai), Nannilam (dist Tiruvarur), Sriperumbudur (dist Kancheepuram), Tambaram (dist Chengalpattu), Kodavasal (dist Tiruvarur), Uthiramerur (dist Kancheepuram), Valangaiman (dist Tiruvarur), Sholinganallur (dist Chennai), Vanamadevi (dist Cuddalore), Srimushnam (dist Cuddalore), Tiruvarur (dist Tiruvarur), Vandavasi (dist Tiruvannamalai), Jayamkondam (dist Ariyalur), Pelandurai (dist Cuddalore), Mgr Nagar (dist Chennai) 3 each

Mannargudi (dist Tiruvarur), Thirupporur (dist Chengalpattu), Kilacheruvai (dist Cuddalore), Rscl-2 Valavanur (dist Villupuram), Ayyampettai (dist Thanjavur), Agaram Seegoor (dist Perambalur), Pattukottai (dist Thanjavur), Kumbakonam (dist Thanjavur), Thanjai Papanasam (dist Thanjavur), Tarangambadi (dist Mayiladuthurai), Panruti (dist Cuddalore), Chengalpattu (dist Chengalpattu), Rscl-2 Koliyanur (dist Villupuram), Rscl-3 Anandhapuram (dist Villupuram), Rscl-3 Avalurpettai (dist Villupuram), Chettikulam (dist Perambalur), Thiruvalangadu (dist Tiruvallur), Virudachalam (dist Cuddalore), Rscl-3 Valathy (dist Villupuram), Rscl-2 Soorapattu (dist Villupuram), Vanur (dist Villupuram), Kurungulam (dist Thanjavur), Pandavaiyar Head (dist Tiruvarur), Cheyyar (dist Tiruvannamalai), Andimadam Taluk Office (dist Ariyalur), Rscl-2 Mundiyampakkam (dist Villupuram), Ulundurpet (dist Kallakurichi), Kelambakkam (dist Chengalpattu), Thirukalukundram (dist Chengalpattu), Neivasal Thenpathi (dist Thanjavur), Rscl-2 Nemoor (dist Villupuram), Vilupuram (dist Villupuram), Manjalaru (dist Thanjavur), Vembakkam (dist Tiruvannamalai), Labbaikudikadu (dist Perambalur), Muthupet (dist Tiruvarur), Tindivanam (dist Villupuram), Thanjavur (dist Thanjavur), Tiruvaiyaru (dist Thanjavur) 2 each



Peravurani (dist Thanjavur), Madukkur (dist Thanjavur), Tiruchengode (dist Namakkal), Vettikadu (dist Thanjavur), Keelpennathur (dist Tiruvannamalai), Kalavai Aws (dist Ranipet), Maduranthagam (dist Chengalpattu), Manamelkudi (dist Pudukkottai), Kallakurichi (dist Kallakurichi), Rscl-2 Kedar (dist Villupuram), Pappireddipatti (dist Dharmapuri), Tiruttani (dist Tiruvallur), Harur (dist Dharmapuri), Vepur (dist Cuddalore), Sendurai (dist Ariyalur), Perunchani Dam (dist Kanyakumari), Rscl-2 Kanjanur (dist Villupuram), Nandhiyar Head (dist Trichy), Nedungal (dist Krishnagiri), Trp Ap (dist Trichy), Basl Mugaiyur (dist Villupuram), Gingee (dist Villupuram), Pallipattu (dist Tiruvallur), Scs Mill Arasoor (dist Villupuram), Dscl Thiyagadurgam (dist Kallakurichi), Nagercoil (dist Kanyakumari), Orthanad (dist Thanjavur), Eraiyur (dist Perambalur), Vallam (dist Thanjavur), Arakonam (dist Ranipet), Veppanthattai (dist Perambalur), Perambalur (dist Perambalur), Thenparanadu (dist Trichy), Pullambadi (dist Trichy), Thuvakudi Imti (dist Trichy), Kodanad (dist Nilgiris), Kattumayilur (dist Cuddalore), Namakkal (dist Namakkal), Src Kudithangi (dist Cuddalore), Scs Mill Thiruvennainal (dist Villupuram), Budalur (dist Thanjavur), Tondi (dist Ramanathapuram), Rscl-3 Semmedu (dist Villupuram), Thirumanur (dist Ariyalur), Arani (dist Tiruvannamalai), V.kalathur (dist Perambalur), Veeraganoor (dist Salem), Salem (dist Salem), Tirupathur Pto (dist Tirupattur), Karambakudi (dist Pudukkottai), Ayinkudi (dist Pudukkottai), Tiruttani Pto (dist Tiruvallur), Kalavai Pwd (dist Ranipet), Tirupattur (dist Tirupattur), Avudayarkoil (dist Pudukkottai), Gobichettipalayam (dist Erode), Burliar (dist Nilgiris), Alakarai Estate (dist Nilgiris), Kaveripakkam (dist Ranipet), Basl Manampoondi (dist Villupuram), Vamban Agro (dist Pudukottai) 1 each.

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre on Friday said a total of 21 places in the State has received heavy rainfall under the influence of a well-marked low pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, the red alert issued for Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet was withdrawn. S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Puducherry, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram. A similar rain forecast is valid even for Saturday for Chennai region. The well-marked low pressure area is expected to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu­-Pondicherry coasts on November 12 morning. Thereafter, it is likely to move west­northwestwards across Pondicherry and Kerala on November 12 and 13 and emerge into southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea as a Low Pressure Area/ upper air circulation. SUMMARY OF WEATHER (Chief amounts of rainfall in CM) TAMILNADU, PUDUCHERRY and KARAIKAL Kollidam (dist Mayiladuthurai) 11 Parangipettai (dist Cuddalore) 10 Chidambaram AWS (dist Cuddalore) 9 Cuddalore (dist Cuddalore), Velankanni (dist Nagapattinam), Sirkali (dist Mayiladuthurai) 8 each Taramani ARG (dist Chennai), Sembanarkoil (dist Mayiladuthurai), Annamalai Nagar (dist Cuddalore), Thalaignayer (dist Nagapattinam), Collectorate (dist Cuddalore), Ponneri (dist Tiruvallur), Karaikal (dist Karaikal), Tirupoondi (dist Nagapattinam), Puducherry (dist Puducherry), Mahabalipuram (dist Chengalpattu), Vedaranyam (dist Nagapattinam), Mayiladuthurai (dist Mayiladuthurai), Chennai Nungambakkam (dist Chennai), Kattukuppam Agro (dist Kancheepuram), Villivakkam ARG (dist Tiruvallur) 7 each Chennai Airport (dist Chennai), Cholavaram (dist Tiruvallur), Nagapattinam (dist Nagapattinam), Thirukuvalai (dist Nagapattinam), Cd Tondaiyarpet (dist Chennai), Chidambaram (dist Cuddalore), Ambathur (dist Tiruvallur), Poonamalle Arg (dist Tiruvallur), Nandanam ARG (dist Chennai), ACS College ARG (dist Kancheepuram) 6 each Red Hills (dist Tiruvallur), Chembarambakkam Arg (dist Tiruvallur), Ayanavaram Taluk Office (dist Chennai), Koratur (dist Tiruvallur), Thamaraipakkam (dist Tiruvallur), Anna Uty Arg (dist Chennai), Kuppanatham (dist Cuddalore), Avadi (dist Tiruvallur), Satyabama Uty Arg (dist Chengalpattu), Pallikaranai ARG (dist Chennai) 5 each DGP Office (dist Chennai), Bhuvanagiri (dist Cuddalore), Adirampatnam (dist Thanjavur), Chennai Collectorate Bu (dist Chennai), Thiruthuraipoondi (dist Tiruvarur), Lower Anaicut (dist Thanjavur), Kodiayakarai (dist Nagapattinam), Poonamallee (dist Tiruvallur), Anna University (dist Chennai), Kancheepuram (dist Kancheepuram), K.m.koil (dist Cuddalore), Uthukottai (dist Tiruvallur), Tiruvallur (dist Tiruvallur), West Tambaram ARG (dist Chengalpattu) 4 each Vadakuthu (dist Cuddalore), Kothavacherry (dist Cuddalore), Lalpet (dist Cuddalore), Manalmedu (dist Mayiladuthurai), Gummidipoondi (dist Tiruvallur), Mohanur (dist Namakkal), Chembarabakkam (dist Tiruvallur), Needamangalam (dist Tiruvarur), Poondi (dist Tiruvallur), Kurinjipadi (dist Cuddalore), Sethiathope (dist Cuddalore), Cheyyur (dist Chengalpattu), Thanjavur Pto (dist Thanjavur), Marakkanam (dist Villupuram), Perambur (dist Chennai), Nannilam (dist Tiruvarur), Sriperumbudur (dist Kancheepuram), Tambaram (dist Chengalpattu), Kodavasal (dist Tiruvarur), Uthiramerur (dist Kancheepuram), Valangaiman (dist Tiruvarur), Sholinganallur (dist Chennai), Vanamadevi (dist Cuddalore), Srimushnam (dist Cuddalore), Tiruvarur (dist Tiruvarur), Vandavasi (dist Tiruvannamalai), Jayamkondam (dist Ariyalur), Pelandurai (dist Cuddalore), Mgr Nagar (dist Chennai) 3 each Mannargudi (dist Tiruvarur), Thirupporur (dist Chengalpattu), Kilacheruvai (dist Cuddalore), Rscl-2 Valavanur (dist Villupuram), Ayyampettai (dist Thanjavur), Agaram Seegoor (dist Perambalur), Pattukottai (dist Thanjavur), Kumbakonam (dist Thanjavur), Thanjai Papanasam (dist Thanjavur), Tarangambadi (dist Mayiladuthurai), Panruti (dist Cuddalore), Chengalpattu (dist Chengalpattu), Rscl-2 Koliyanur (dist Villupuram), Rscl-3 Anandhapuram (dist Villupuram), Rscl-3 Avalurpettai (dist Villupuram), Chettikulam (dist Perambalur), Thiruvalangadu (dist Tiruvallur), Virudachalam (dist Cuddalore), Rscl-3 Valathy (dist Villupuram), Rscl-2 Soorapattu (dist Villupuram), Vanur (dist Villupuram), Kurungulam (dist Thanjavur), Pandavaiyar Head (dist Tiruvarur), Cheyyar (dist Tiruvannamalai), Andimadam Taluk Office (dist Ariyalur), Rscl-2 Mundiyampakkam (dist Villupuram), Ulundurpet (dist Kallakurichi), Kelambakkam (dist Chengalpattu), Thirukalukundram (dist Chengalpattu), Neivasal Thenpathi (dist Thanjavur), Rscl-2 Nemoor (dist Villupuram), Vilupuram (dist Villupuram), Manjalaru (dist Thanjavur), Vembakkam (dist Tiruvannamalai), Labbaikudikadu (dist Perambalur), Muthupet (dist Tiruvarur), Tindivanam (dist Villupuram), Thanjavur (dist Thanjavur), Tiruvaiyaru (dist Thanjavur) 2 each Peravurani (dist Thanjavur), Madukkur (dist Thanjavur), Tiruchengode (dist Namakkal), Vettikadu (dist Thanjavur), Keelpennathur (dist Tiruvannamalai), Kalavai Aws (dist Ranipet), Maduranthagam (dist Chengalpattu), Manamelkudi (dist Pudukkottai), Kallakurichi (dist Kallakurichi), Rscl-2 Kedar (dist Villupuram), Pappireddipatti (dist Dharmapuri), Tiruttani (dist Tiruvallur), Harur (dist Dharmapuri), Vepur (dist Cuddalore), Sendurai (dist Ariyalur), Perunchani Dam (dist Kanyakumari), Rscl-2 Kanjanur (dist Villupuram), Nandhiyar Head (dist Trichy), Nedungal (dist Krishnagiri), Trp Ap (dist Trichy), Basl Mugaiyur (dist Villupuram), Gingee (dist Villupuram), Pallipattu (dist Tiruvallur), Scs Mill Arasoor (dist Villupuram), Dscl Thiyagadurgam (dist Kallakurichi), Nagercoil (dist Kanyakumari), Orthanad (dist Thanjavur), Eraiyur (dist Perambalur), Vallam (dist Thanjavur), Arakonam (dist Ranipet), Veppanthattai (dist Perambalur), Perambalur (dist Perambalur), Thenparanadu (dist Trichy), Pullambadi (dist Trichy), Thuvakudi Imti (dist Trichy), Kodanad (dist Nilgiris), Kattumayilur (dist Cuddalore), Namakkal (dist Namakkal), Src Kudithangi (dist Cuddalore), Scs Mill Thiruvennainal (dist Villupuram), Budalur (dist Thanjavur), Tondi (dist Ramanathapuram), Rscl-3 Semmedu (dist Villupuram), Thirumanur (dist Ariyalur), Arani (dist Tiruvannamalai), V.kalathur (dist Perambalur), Veeraganoor (dist Salem), Salem (dist Salem), Tirupathur Pto (dist Tirupattur), Karambakudi (dist Pudukkottai), Ayinkudi (dist Pudukkottai), Tiruttani Pto (dist Tiruvallur), Kalavai Pwd (dist Ranipet), Tirupattur (dist Tirupattur), Avudayarkoil (dist Pudukkottai), Gobichettipalayam (dist Erode), Burliar (dist Nilgiris), Alakarai Estate (dist Nilgiris), Kaveripakkam (dist Ranipet), Basl Manampoondi (dist Villupuram), Vamban Agro (dist Pudukottai) 1 each.