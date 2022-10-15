Home States Tamil Nadu

Authorities discharge surplus water from TN's Mettur dam, warn of floods

The authorities have issued flood alert to the people living in the low lying areas and also along river banks in as many as nine districts.The authorities have issued flood alert to the people living

Published: 15th October 2022 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Mettur dam

Mettur dam (File photo|EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The release of surplus water from Mettur dam is likely to be increased to an extent of about 1.

10 lakh cusecs in view of heavy inflow of water from Karnataka and an alert has been sounded to the people living along the banks of river Cauvery in delta districts of Tamil Nadu, official sources said on Saturday.

With heavy rains being experienced in the catchment areas in Karnataka, the surplus water from Krishna Raja Sagara Dam (KRS Dam) and Kabini to the tune of 85,000 cusecs is being let out to Stanley reservoir in Tamil Nadu, popularly known as Mettur dam.

Since the dam has reached its full water level of 120 feet two days ago, the surplus water being received is discharged as it is through all the 16 sluice gates and it is expected that the discharge is likely to be increased to 1.10 lakh cusecs., official sources said.

The authorities have issued flood alert to the people living in the low lying areas and also along river banks in as many as nine districts.

They have been taken to safer places. People have been advised to not go near banks of river Cauvery, they said.

ALSO READ: Mettur dam full for second time this year, flood warning issued

In Erode, officials said that as part of precautionary measures, people living on the banks of Cauvery river have been taken to flood relief camps.

From Bhavani town, more than 200 families were evacuated to the relief camps with the help of revenue officials on Saturday.

The Erode district officials said that they are expecting discharge of more water into the Cauvery river and round the clock patrol has been ensured.

Due to rain for the past two days at Anthiyur, Burgur and Ammapettai areas in Erode district, the 'Annamaduvu' water tank started overflowing on Saturday morning.

The flood water entered into few houses. Further, three to four feet of water discharged from the tank started flowing on the Anthiyur-Erode main road. As a result, the vehicular traffic was diverted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
surplus water Release Mettur Dam Flooding Karnataka river Cauvery Krishna Raja Sagara Dam
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp