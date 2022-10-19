Former TN CM Edappadi K Palanisamy, AIADMK MLAs arrested near Valluvarkottam 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palanisamy, including other party cadres, were arrested by the city police and were taken to Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore. The MLAs had staged a protest near Valluvarkottam against the police's decision to deny permission for the MLAs token fast in Valluvarkottam.

On Tuesday EPS announced that AIADMK MLAs would conduct a fast in Valluvarkottam against the murder of democracy in the State Assembly. The city police did not grant them permission.

However, the AIADMK MLAs led by EPS staged a protest on the road near Valluvarkottam against the police's decision.

The city police then arrested the MLAs, including other party cadres, and took them in buses to Rajarathinam Stadium at Egmore.

