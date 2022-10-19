Home States Tamil Nadu

Former TN CM Edappadi K Palanisamy, AIADMK MLAs arrested near Valluvarkottam 

On Tuesday EPS announced that AIADMK MLAs would conduct a fast in Valluvarkottam against the murder of democracy in the State Assembly. The city police did not grant them permission. 

Published: 19th October 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former TN CM Edappadi K Palanisamy, AIADMK MLAs arrested near Valluvarkottam. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Former TN CM Edappadi K Palanisamy, AIADMK MLAs arrested near Valluvarkottam. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palanisamy, including other party cadres, were arrested by the city police and were taken to Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore. The MLAs had staged a protest near Valluvarkottam against the police's decision to deny permission for the MLAs token fast in Valluvarkottam. 

On Tuesday EPS announced that AIADMK MLAs would conduct a fast in Valluvarkottam against the murder of democracy in the State Assembly. The city police did not grant them permission. 

Click here to read | Jaya Death: Arumughaswamy Commission indicts Sasikala, three others, recommends investigation

However, the AIADMK MLAs led by EPS staged a protest on the road near Valluvarkottam against the police's decision. 

Click here to read Justice Arumughamswamy Commission's full report

The city police then arrested the MLAs, including other party cadres, and took them in buses to Rajarathinam Stadium at Egmore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EPS AIADMK MLAs EPS arrested
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp