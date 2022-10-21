Tamil Nadu fisherman gets shot by Navy near Kodiyakarai; Stalin takes up issue with PM Modi

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 30-year-old fisherman from Mayiladuthurai was injured after he was reportedly fired at by a patrolling team of the Indian Navy in the Palk Bay on Friday while involved in fishing activities near Kodiyakarai.

The fisherman was rushed to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital in a naval chopper and later referred to Madurai Government Hospital for treatment.

Official sources said that Veeravel of Mayiladuthurai has been involved in fishing activities near Kodiyakarai for the past couple of days. On Friday, his fishing boat was shot multiple times during which Veeravel sustained shot injuries on his leg and stomach.

Immediately, rescue chopper INS Parundu was deployed to the site to rescue the injured fisherman who was brought to Rameswaram. He was brought to Ramanathapuram Government hospital for treatment and was later referred to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

Ramanathapuram district collector Johny Tom Varghese and the District Superintendent of Police visited GH to enquire about his condition.

The Navy said its ship intercepted a suspicious boat on the Palk Bay and as the vessel did not stop despite repeated warnings, warning shots were fired as per Standard Operating Procedures to halt it, a Defence PRO tweet said.

In a statement, the Navy said: "The Indian Navy maintains a continuous vigil over the crucial waters of Palk Bay, which separates India and Sri Lanka. During the early hours of Oct 21, 2022, a suspicious boat was observed by the Indian Navy ship on patrol in Palk Bay near the India Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Despite repeated warnings, the boat did not stop. The ship, as per standard operating procedures, fired warning shots to stop the boat," it said.

The statement further added: "One of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury. The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parandu at Ramnad and was shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management. His condition is reported to be stable."

An Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to prevent such incidents. He also ordered a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Welfare Fund to the fisherman.

Writing to Prime Minister Modi, Stalin said the incident in which the fisherman sustained grievous bullet injuries has caused distress and anguish.

"I am extremely saddened by this incident that has happened by an act of the Indian Navy. You are well aware of the plight of Indian fishermen being ill-treated by Sri Lankan security forces. But, when our security forces resort to similar acts, it creates a sense of despair and insecurity in the minds of the downtrodden fisher folk. I request your intervention in this matter and request you to direct the Indian security agencies to exercise extreme caution and restraint while dealing with Indian fishermen in Indian waters," Stalin urged Modi.

While fishing, Veeravel was shot in mid-sea by Indian Navy personnel on board INS Bangaram in the early hours of Friday, Stalin said.

Veeravel was part of a 10-member fishing group that ventured for fishing in a mechanised boat.

Seven fishermen belong to Tamil Nadu and three were from Karaikal in Puducherry. The boat was based in Karaikal.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan termed the incident as "unfortunate and distressing". Veeravel is fully conscious, according to Radhakrishnan who visited the fisherman at the Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai.

"Doctors treating him said Veeravel can be saved," he told reporters.

Veeravel and others had set out for fishing on the night of October 15.

(With PTI inputs)

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 30-year-old fisherman from Mayiladuthurai was injured after he was reportedly fired at by a patrolling team of the Indian Navy in the Palk Bay on Friday while involved in fishing activities near Kodiyakarai. The fisherman was rushed to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital in a naval chopper and later referred to Madurai Government Hospital for treatment. Official sources said that Veeravel of Mayiladuthurai has been involved in fishing activities near Kodiyakarai for the past couple of days. On Friday, his fishing boat was shot multiple times during which Veeravel sustained shot injuries on his leg and stomach. Immediately, rescue chopper INS Parundu was deployed to the site to rescue the injured fisherman who was brought to Rameswaram. He was brought to Ramanathapuram Government hospital for treatment and was later referred to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. Ramanathapuram district collector Johny Tom Varghese and the District Superintendent of Police visited GH to enquire about his condition. The Navy said its ship intercepted a suspicious boat on the Palk Bay and as the vessel did not stop despite repeated warnings, warning shots were fired as per Standard Operating Procedures to halt it, a Defence PRO tweet said. In a statement, the Navy said: "The Indian Navy maintains a continuous vigil over the crucial waters of Palk Bay, which separates India and Sri Lanka. During the early hours of Oct 21, 2022, a suspicious boat was observed by the Indian Navy ship on patrol in Palk Bay near the India Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Despite repeated warnings, the boat did not stop. The ship, as per standard operating procedures, fired warning shots to stop the boat," it said. The statement further added: "One of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury. The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parandu at Ramnad and was shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management. His condition is reported to be stable." An Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to prevent such incidents. He also ordered a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Welfare Fund to the fisherman. Writing to Prime Minister Modi, Stalin said the incident in which the fisherman sustained grievous bullet injuries has caused distress and anguish. "I am extremely saddened by this incident that has happened by an act of the Indian Navy. You are well aware of the plight of Indian fishermen being ill-treated by Sri Lankan security forces. But, when our security forces resort to similar acts, it creates a sense of despair and insecurity in the minds of the downtrodden fisher folk. I request your intervention in this matter and request you to direct the Indian security agencies to exercise extreme caution and restraint while dealing with Indian fishermen in Indian waters," Stalin urged Modi. While fishing, Veeravel was shot in mid-sea by Indian Navy personnel on board INS Bangaram in the early hours of Friday, Stalin said. Veeravel was part of a 10-member fishing group that ventured for fishing in a mechanised boat. Seven fishermen belong to Tamil Nadu and three were from Karaikal in Puducherry. The boat was based in Karaikal. Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan termed the incident as "unfortunate and distressing". Veeravel is fully conscious, according to Radhakrishnan who visited the fisherman at the Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai. "Doctors treating him said Veeravel can be saved," he told reporters. Veeravel and others had set out for fishing on the night of October 15. (With PTI inputs)