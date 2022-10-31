NIA officers question locals at explosion site in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: NIA officials on Sunday inspected the site at Kottaimedu where the car blast took place on October 23 and held inquiries with a few locals. This is the first time NIA sleuths are visiting the spot after taking over the investigation on Thursday.

A team led by SP T Sreejith and Inspector S Vignesh held inquiries with S Sundaresan, priest of the Sangameshwarar temple, and also with the sub-inspector of police and a constable who reached the spot first after the blast. The investigation lasted for more than two hours and the officers spent more than 20 minutes inside the temple.

