NIA officers question locals at explosion site in Tamil Nadu

NIA officials on Sunday inspected the site at Kottaimedu where the car blast took place on October 23 and held inquiries with a few locals.

Published: 31st October 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

NIA

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday visited the spot of the blast for the first time after taking over the probe into the case | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: NIA officials on Sunday inspected the site at Kottaimedu where the car blast took place on October 23 and held inquiries with a few locals. This is the first time NIA sleuths are visiting the spot after taking over the investigation on Thursday. 

A team led by SP T Sreejith and Inspector S Vignesh held inquiries with S Sundaresan, priest of the Sangameshwarar temple, and also with the sub-inspector of police and a constable who reached the spot first after the blast. The investigation lasted for more than two hours and the officers spent more than 20 minutes inside the temple.

Comments

