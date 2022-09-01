Heavy rain lashes Chennai, parts of TN; 'northeast monsoon like conditions prevail,' says weatherman

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Heavy rain lashed Chennai and its suburbs on Thursday leaving the low-lying areas inundated.

The downpour started at around 12 pm and continued throwing normal life out of gear.

The Greater Chennai Police has announced traffic diversion from September 1 to September 4, between 23.00 hrs to 05.00 hrs near Hotel Hablis, GST Road, St.Thomas Mount for Permanent Flood restoration work and UG cable laying work.

Meanwhile, according to a report, the district administrations in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Thanjavur declared holidays for educational institutions.

The independent weather forecaster Pradeep John, identified as Tamil Nadu Weatherman on social media tweeted that northeast monsoon (NEM) like conditions prevail and massive rainy days in many parts of Tamil Nadu to continue for the next 4-5 days, Chennai will get short day rains with clouds moving from sea for the next 4 days. Kodaikanal gets massive rains and Kerala to be in alert for next 3-4 days, he said.

ALSO READ | No breather for TN, Puducherry; more rains predicted for Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy spell of rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and Northeast India during next 5 days.

In Tamil Nadu, in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district recorded the highest rainfall of 13 cm. It was followed by Kilacheruvai in Cuddalore and Kovilpatti in Toothukudi 11 each, Agaram Seegoor and Labbaikudikadu Perambalur district recorded 9 cm rainfall each, Pelandurai in Cuddalore) and Sholayar in Coimbatore recorded 8 each, and Devakottai in Sivaganga and Yercaud in Salem 7 each.

CHENNAI: Heavy rain lashed Chennai and its suburbs on Thursday leaving the low-lying areas inundated. The downpour started at around 12 pm and continued throwing normal life out of gear. The Greater Chennai Police has announced traffic diversion from September 1 to September 4, between 23.00 hrs to 05.00 hrs near Hotel Hablis, GST Road, St.Thomas Mount for Permanent Flood restoration work and UG cable laying work. Meanwhile, according to a report, the district administrations in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Thanjavur declared holidays for educational institutions. The independent weather forecaster Pradeep John, identified as Tamil Nadu Weatherman on social media tweeted that northeast monsoon (NEM) like conditions prevail and massive rainy days in many parts of Tamil Nadu to continue for the next 4-5 days, Chennai will get short day rains with clouds moving from sea for the next 4 days. Kodaikanal gets massive rains and Kerala to be in alert for next 3-4 days, he said. ALSO READ | No breather for TN, Puducherry; more rains predicted for Tuesday The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy spell of rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and Northeast India during next 5 days. In Tamil Nadu, in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district recorded the highest rainfall of 13 cm. It was followed by Kilacheruvai in Cuddalore and Kovilpatti in Toothukudi 11 each, Agaram Seegoor and Labbaikudikadu Perambalur district recorded 9 cm rainfall each, Pelandurai in Cuddalore) and Sholayar in Coimbatore recorded 8 each, and Devakottai in Sivaganga and Yercaud in Salem 7 each.