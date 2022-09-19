Anna University to welcome freshers with special event

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has chalked out a special induction programme this year in order to make the first-year students feel comfortable on the campus, and get them well-versed with the rich legacy of the university.

The programme, which will be held for the first three weeks, will include activities like yoga sessions; fun-based programmes; motivational speeches; classes on human values; interaction with faculties; orientation classes; and a campus tour. The group activities will be held to ensure that the students get time to gel with each other and build a rapport among them.

The university officials are enlisting the experts to be invited to conduct the sessions, and will also invite the university’s distinguished alumni to share their college life and professional life experiences. The students will also be taken on a campus tour where they will also visit the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), one of the oldest technical universities in Asia, and will be given insights into the rich heritage and legacy of the university.

“Students pass out from this college without knowing its historical importance, its contribution to the society and the facilities available here. The campus tour will make them aware of all that,” said a faculty member.

Vice-Chancellor R Velraj added, “Engineering college life is completely different from school life. We want to prepare the freshers for their new journey through the induction programme.” He said the programme was planned last year as well but had to be shelved due to the pandemic. The university officials said the induction classes would be conducted by teachers who have undergone AICTE training.

