Ambasamudram custodial torture case: Hospital denies medical records under RTI

TIRUNELVELI: The Public Information Officer (PIO) at Government Hospital in Ambasamudram has refused to grant medical records of two SC custodial torture victims including a minor sought under Section 7 (1) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act within 48 hours.

Instead, the PIO Dr Elayaraja told TNIE he would furnish information within 30 days by treating the applications, filed by the mother of the victims, as a normal one.

Rajeswari, the mother of the two custodial torture victims, filed the RTI application two days ago under the ‘life and liberty’ clause of the Act to urgently approach the High Court as the state government, she said, is delaying to register an FIR against the suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh.

A fortnight ago, the human rights organisation People’s Watch, which is assisting victims, filed another application in connection with the custodial torture under Section 7 (1) of the Act to the PIO of the collectorate. The PIO replied to the petition within 24 hours.

Rajeswari told TNIE she is planning to file an appeal under the RTI Act to get medical records of her sons. “The doctors treated my sons soon after they underwent the custodial torture. The GH’s medical records are mandatory for the legal proceedings,” she added.

Dr Elayaraja said he would furnish information to Rajeswari within 30 days adding he could not treat her petition under Section 7 (1) of the Act. When contacted by TNIE, Latha, Joint Director of Health Services, said that she would talk to Elayaraja in this connection.

Amudha to hold inquiry on Apr 17, 18

Principal secretary of rural development department, P Amudha, conducting a high-level inquiry into the alleged torture will be available at Ambasamudram taluk office on April 17 and 18 from 10 am to 4 pm to record statements of victims.

Meanwhile, the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), a global network of NGOs for human rights, expressed serious concern about the torture in a communication to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

