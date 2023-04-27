Home States Tamil Nadu

A day after meeting Amit Shah, EPS says no differences with Annamalai; ties with BJP to continue 

Palaniswami said this while answering queries from reporters in New Delhi.  

Published: 27th April 2023 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

The team led by Palaniswami during the meeting with Amit Shah

The team led by Palaniswami during the meeting with Amit Shah | Express

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said there are no differences with BJP state president K Annamalai and that the alliance between the two parties has been continuing since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

Asked whether the alliance between the two parties was confirmed after his meeting with Amit Shah on Wednesday,  Palaniswami said, "The AIADMK and BJP have been in alliance since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It continued for the 2021 Assembly elections and the by-election to Erode East constituency and it is going on." 

When a scribe said the difference of opinion between him (EPS) and the BJP state president was well known and asked whether there was any 'panchayat' (efforts to settle disputes between him and Annamalai) that took place during the meeting with Amit Shah on Wednesday, Palaniswami said, "Your question is wrong. There are no disputes between us (AIADMK) and Annamalai. If there was any dispute, how did Annamalai campaign for us in the Erode East by-election?"

ALSO READ | PTR audio clip row: AIADMK flags issue with Amit Shah, wants central probe into matter

When the reporter tried to ask a further question in this regard, Palaniswami said, "You media friends are trying to drive a wedge between the AIADMK and BJP. Recently, when reporters asked questions with the motive to create a rift between the two parties, I told the reporters not to ask questions about Annamalai. I said this only with a view to putting an end to such efforts to create a rift between us."

In this connection, Palaniswami went on to say: "Political leaders wish to work for their respective party's growth. Further, the alliance parties in our alliance are functioning freely. It is not like the alliance parties of the DMK are acting as slaves by saying 'yes' to everything. Each party has its own ideologies.  

When it comes to an alliance, the AIADMK always works together with its partners for the victory of our candidates. This is contrary to the scene in the DMK-led alliance. For over 10 years, they are in the alliance and whatever the ruling party does, the alliance parties never question their wrongs. The only exception is their objection to the 'flexible working hour Bill' recently."

READ MORE | PTR says second audio also fabricated, alleges it's the handiwork of a blackmail gang

Questioned whether the audio attributed to Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan figured during his discussions with Amit Shah on Wednesday, Palnaiswami said, "Yes. The Finance Minister himself had alleged that there was corruption to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore involving Sabareesan and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Now, the second audio attributed to PTR has also come out. So, this should be investigated thoroughly. PTR responded to the audio only when it was taken up by the press and media and for around three days, he did not say anything. Hence, the central government should investigate this and take appropriate action because the charges have been levelled by the Finance Minister of the state, so this issue cannot be ignored."

The allegations levelled by the Finance Minister are about the family members of Chief Minister MK Stalin. "Why is the chief minister silent on this issue till now?"

Responding to a question, Palaniswami said, "Except for a few who have betrayed the AIADMK, those who wish that the party should come to power again can be re-admitted into the party." 

