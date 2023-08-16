TN should create separate intel unit to prevent caste-related crimes: VCK

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan called on the Nanguneri caste atrocity victims and their mothers at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Talking to reporters, he said the state government should create a separate intelligence unit to prevent caste-related crimes.

Thirumavalavan said, “Specialists from Stanley Medical College Hospital have performed the surgery successfully on one of the victims. To prevent the recurrence of such caste-related horrors, I urge the state government to create a separate intelligence unit in Tamil Nadu.

The government should declare Nanguneri a caste atrocity-prone area since such attacks are frequently reported from here. About 30 to 40 people are killed every year in caste-related issues in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts alone.

The caste pride of people is the main reason behind such killings. I request people not to raise their children with a casteist mindset. It may be noted that Sangh Parivar organisations are creating communal issues in educational institutions. We will stage a protest against caste-related murders in Chennai on August 18 and in Tirunelveli on August 20.”

ALSO READ | TN Dalit party VCK to spread its influence, gives key postings to other community members

TIRUNELVELI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan called on the Nanguneri caste atrocity victims and their mothers at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Talking to reporters, he said the state government should create a separate intelligence unit to prevent caste-related crimes. Thirumavalavan said, “Specialists from Stanley Medical College Hospital have performed the surgery successfully on one of the victims. To prevent the recurrence of such caste-related horrors, I urge the state government to create a separate intelligence unit in Tamil Nadu. The government should declare Nanguneri a caste atrocity-prone area since such attacks are frequently reported from here. About 30 to 40 people are killed every year in caste-related issues in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts alone.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The caste pride of people is the main reason behind such killings. I request people not to raise their children with a casteist mindset. It may be noted that Sangh Parivar organisations are creating communal issues in educational institutions. We will stage a protest against caste-related murders in Chennai on August 18 and in Tirunelveli on August 20.” ALSO READ | TN Dalit party VCK to spread its influence, gives key postings to other community members