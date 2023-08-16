Home States Tamil Nadu

TN should create separate intel unit to prevent caste-related crimes: VCK

Thirumavalavan said, “Specialists from Stanley Medical College Hospital have performed a surgery successfully on one of the victims.

Published: 16th August 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan called on the Nanguneri caste atrocity victims and their mother at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan called on the Nanguneri caste atrocity victims and their mothers at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Talking to reporters, he said the state government should create a separate intelligence unit to prevent caste-related crimes.

Thirumavalavan said, “Specialists from Stanley Medical College Hospital have performed the surgery successfully on one of the victims. To prevent the recurrence of such caste-related horrors, I urge the state government to create a separate intelligence unit in Tamil Nadu.

The government should declare Nanguneri a caste atrocity-prone area since such attacks are frequently reported from here. About 30 to 40 people are killed every year in caste-related issues in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts alone.

The caste pride of people is the main reason behind such killings. I request people not to raise their children with a casteist mindset. It may be noted that Sangh Parivar organisations are creating communal issues in educational institutions. We will stage a protest against caste-related murders in Chennai on August 18 and in Tirunelveli on August 20.”

ALSO READ | TN Dalit party VCK to spread its influence, gives key postings to other community members

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thol Thirumavalavan Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp