TN should create separate intel unit to prevent caste-related crimes: VCK
Thirumavalavan said, “Specialists from Stanley Medical College Hospital have performed a surgery successfully on one of the victims.
Published: 16th August 2023 07:02 AM | Last Updated: 16th August 2023 07:02 AM | A+A A-
TIRUNELVELI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan called on the Nanguneri caste atrocity victims and their mothers at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Talking to reporters, he said the state government should create a separate intelligence unit to prevent caste-related crimes.
Thirumavalavan said, “Specialists from Stanley Medical College Hospital have performed the surgery successfully on one of the victims. To prevent the recurrence of such caste-related horrors, I urge the state government to create a separate intelligence unit in Tamil Nadu.
The government should declare Nanguneri a caste atrocity-prone area since such attacks are frequently reported from here. About 30 to 40 people are killed every year in caste-related issues in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts alone.
The caste pride of people is the main reason behind such killings. I request people not to raise their children with a casteist mindset. It may be noted that Sangh Parivar organisations are creating communal issues in educational institutions. We will stage a protest against caste-related murders in Chennai on August 18 and in Tirunelveli on August 20.”
ALSO READ | TN Dalit party VCK to spread its influence, gives key postings to other community members