Home States Tamil Nadu

CEO submits report on TN's Nanguneri student attack 

However, school education director G Arivoli denied that any report has been submitted to the department.

Published: 18th August 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Nanguneri

For representational purpose. Relatives holding protest in Nanguneri | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following an incident where a 17-year-old Dalit boy was brutally attacked by his classmates, Tirunelveli Chief Education Officer Chinnarasu has submitted a preliminary report to the school education department. Sources privy to the developments said it didn’t find any wrongdoing on the part of the headmaster or the school. 

However, school education director G Arivoli denied that any report has been submitted to the department.
The school education department is also mulling what action it could take against students who indulge in violent activities, sources added.

The report only details the incidents that took place in the school and didn’t have any recommendations, said sources. Following the submission of the report, information spread that it recommended the transfer of the children to another school considering that the boy should study peacefully and write the Class 12 examinations. 

However, school education officials denied that any such recommendation was made. The boy, studying in a government-aided school in Valliyoor, was continuously harassed by his classmates belonging to a dominant caste and he stopped going to school. 

ALSO READ | Nanguneri caste attack: Tamil Nadu CM gives Rs 3L to kin of deceased

After this, teachers from the school summoned him to the school along with his parents. When the student said he was being harassed, the headmaster and teachers warned his classmates after which the brutal attack took place.

Following the incident, several activists criticised the school education department for not preventing the students from wearing caste threads, which is prevalent in the southern districts of the state. “School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released a video that he would bear the higher education cost of the attacked student. Instead of making such announcements to keep their image intact, the school education department should take steps to make schools safe spaces for all children,” said a child rights activist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli Chief Education Officer Chinnarasu Nanguneri student attack 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp