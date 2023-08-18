TN's Thoothukudi collector urges Amalinagar fishermen to attend peace talks

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: District collector Dr K Senthil Raj has appealed to Amalinagar fishermen to participate in the peace meeting regarding the delay over the construction of the groyne structure on the beach after they turned a blind eye to the proposal for the third time on Thursday.



Amalinagar fishers have been demanding a groyne structure to protect the beach from the sea erosion, and striking work since August 7. On Wednesday, over 15 fishermen began a hunger strike raising the demand despite the district administration explaining about the mandate of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).



In a statement, Dr K Senthil Raj said it is saddening to note that the fishermen have not yet withdrawn from the protest despite explaining the necessity of compliance with NGT orders and the facts. "The NGT had prohibited hard structures and ordered a draft shore management plan map for the state and get the same approved before ensuing any major man-made structures on the shorelines. However, the state government has been working strenuously to fulfil the demands of the fishermen by complying with the NGT mandate," the collector said, adding that he had already inspected Amalinagar beach on March 9 with regard to the groyne construction project.



The collector said the fishermen declined the peace talks scheduled twice on August 8 and 15 and largely boycotted the talks on Thursday as well. "Even though the district administration arranged two buses on Thursday, only five fishermen went to the collectorate for the talks," he stated.

Reiterating that the groyne will definitely be constructed and he is ready to give it in writing, Senthil Raj urged at least 100 fishermen from Amalinagar hamlet to participate in the peace talk rescheduled for August 18 (Friday) at 4 pm in the collector's office.



Glorian, Amalinagar Ur Nala Committee secretary told TNIE that the 15 fishermen who underwent the hunger strike on Wednesday have withdrawn the protest and also dropped their plan to wave black flags to seek the attention of the Chief Minister MK Stalin after the intervention of Roman Catholic Diocese Bishop Stephen Antony. However, we will continue our protest in the village, he said.

