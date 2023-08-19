Four of a family, including three children, die due to suffocation 

Home States Tamil Nadu

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the four persons were suffocated due to carbon monoxide poisoning caused by an accidental fire in the bedroom, where they were sleeping.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four members of a family died in their sleep here, apparently due to suffocation after a fire broke out in the bedroom of their house at Mathur near Manali early Saturday morning.

According to the police, the deceased persons were identified as Santhanalakshmi (65), her granddaughters Sandhya (10), Priya Rakshitha (8), and Pavithra (8).

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the four persons were suffocated due to carbon monoxide poisoning caused by an accidental fire in the bedroom, where they were sleeping.

Police said that a mosquito repellent fixed on the power socket and all the wires in the room were also found in a burnt condition. 

Upon information, the Madhavaram Milk Colony police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. They were sent to a government hospital for postmortem. 

The police said that the exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after a forensic investigation. To find the cause of the death, the police said that they are awaiting postmortem reports.

According to a source, the matter came to light after the children's mother, who lived in the opposite house, came to wake them up at 5 am in the morning. When she knocked at the door, nobody answered it. 

The woman then broke the door open with the help of the neighbors, when all four of them were found dead.

The three children had gone to sleep at their grandmother’s house as their father was recovering from surgery and their mother was busy taking care of him.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

