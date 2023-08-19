Melpathi row will be settled soon, says RDO

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Revenue Divisional Officer in Villupuram Praveena Kumari has promised an amicable settlement in connection with the issue between caste Hindus and Dalits of Melpathi village.

Official sources said the RDO, who met the Dalits on Thursday, will hold another round of meetings with caste Hindus next week and propose an amicable solution.

The meeting on Thursday was held against the backdrop of an announcement by the Dalits that they would denounce the Hindu religion on August 15 if their demands are not met. It may be noted that three rounds of meetings conducted in this connection so far. Praveena Kumari held the meeting with six Dalit residents and they are yet to renounce the religion.

“We demanded the officer to resolve the matter and let us enter the Draupadi Amman temple. We also wanted police action against those who assaulted Dalit residents who entered the temple on April 7,” said K Arumugam, an advocate representing the SC residents.

