Breakfast scheme in Tamil Nadu: Parents in Tiruppur oppose food cooked by Dalit woman

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Several parents of students from Kalingarayanpalayam Panchayat Union Primary School near Perumanallur in Tiruppur district allegedly opposed the food prepared by a Dalit woman for students under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on Friday.

However, panchayat president Murugesan said all students ate the food prepared by the woman on Saturday.

The breakfast scheme was expanded by Chief Minister MK Stalin across the state on Friday and, a Dalit woman had cooked the food in the school.

Several parents allegedly took their children away from the school after coming to know about this on Friday. Only 12 out of the 44 students in the school ate the food on Friday. Murugesan, Perumanallur police personnel and other officials held talks with the villagers and parents.

ALSO READ | TN Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme: A 100-year-old scheme whose purpose evolved with time

Murugesan told TNIE, “A section of parents said they don’t oppose the woman cooking food, but on the other hand, demanded transfer certificates so that they could take the students to a different school. We held talks with the parents, following which all students returned to the school on Saturday and ate the food without any issues.”Perumanalur police are investigating the matter. Chief Educational Officer N Geetha was not available for comment.

TIRUPPUR: Several parents of students from Kalingarayanpalayam Panchayat Union Primary School near Perumanallur in Tiruppur district allegedly opposed the food prepared by a Dalit woman for students under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on Friday. However, panchayat president Murugesan said all students ate the food prepared by the woman on Saturday. The breakfast scheme was expanded by Chief Minister MK Stalin across the state on Friday and, a Dalit woman had cooked the food in the school. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Several parents allegedly took their children away from the school after coming to know about this on Friday. Only 12 out of the 44 students in the school ate the food on Friday. Murugesan, Perumanallur police personnel and other officials held talks with the villagers and parents. ALSO READ | TN Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme: A 100-year-old scheme whose purpose evolved with time Murugesan told TNIE, “A section of parents said they don’t oppose the woman cooking food, but on the other hand, demanded transfer certificates so that they could take the students to a different school. We held talks with the parents, following which all students returned to the school on Saturday and ate the food without any issues.”Perumanalur police are investigating the matter. Chief Educational Officer N Geetha was not available for comment.