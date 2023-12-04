Tamil Nadu: Two dead, one injured after newly constructed wall collapsed in Chennai due to heavy rainfall

By ANI

CHENNAI: Two people died and one was critically injured at Chennai East Coastal Road on Monday morning amid the incessant rainfall that lashed several parts of Chennai with very strong wind, police said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Shek Afraj and MD Tofik from Jharkhand. The police said that amid heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, a newly constructed wall collapsed in the Kanathur area, East Coastal Road, Chennai, this morning.

"Two died and one was critically injured in the incident," they added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The Chennai Airport also announced that the Airfield is closed for arrival operations from 0917 hrs to 1130 hrs IST.

Balachandran, Chennai Regional Metrology Director, said that cyclone Michaung lies about 100 km from East-North East of Chennai and moved at a speed of 10 km/hr in the last 6 hours.

"Cyclone 'Michaung' lies about 100 km east-northeast of Chennai. In the last 6 hours, it has moved at a speed of 10 km/hr and it's expected to move in the northwest direction. An intensified to severe cyclonic storm is expected by 4 p.m. today," Balachandran said.

"Further, it will move parallel to the coast of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, expected to cross Nellore-Machilipatnam by tomorrow at 4 p.m. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to continue till this evening in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts," he added.

As cyclone 'Michaung' is expected to make landfall tonight in southern Andhra Pradesh and the north coast of Tamil Nadu, several parts of Chennai continue to receive heavy rainfall with very strong winds. Heavy rainfall in Chennai has caused massive waterlogging in parts of the city.

Meteorological Centre, Chennai, at 7 a.m. said, "Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain and intense spells at times are very likely at many places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu.

"Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely few places over Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry in the next three hours," it added.

Suburban train services in all the Chennai Suburban sections were temporarily suspended on Monday due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

Southern Railways stated, "Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, suburban train services in all the Chennai Suburban sections have been temporarily suspended up to 8:00 a.m. today. Only Passenger Specials will be operated in these sections until further advice."

Water logging has been experienced in several parts of the city, like Maduravoyal, Porur, Saligaramam, and Valasaravakkam. Trees have been uprooted due to strong winds in many places.

Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

"In view of heavy rain in Chennai and the water crossing the danger level in Bridge No. 14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpady stations, the trains have been regulated as given below. Please go through and plan your journeys accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused," the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, posted on X.

