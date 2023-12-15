Home States Tamil Nadu

One killed in explosion at firecracker manufacturing factory in TN's Virudhunagar

According to the Fire and Rescue department source, the victim was handling chemicals to make crackers in one of the working sheds when the accident took place.

Image used for representational purposes.

By ANI

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 38-year-old man was charred to death in an explosion in a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Friday.

According to the sources, the deceased person has been identified as Shanmugaraja (38).

According to the Fire and Rescue department source, the victim was handling chemicals to make crackers in one of the working sheds when the accident took place.

On information, the Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The body of the deceased was taken out and sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.

Known as the hub of firecrackers in India, Sivakasi in Virudhunagar District has more than 6.5 lakh families, directly and indirectly, dependent on this industry for their livelihood.

