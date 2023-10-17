Two cracker unit blasts in Sivakasi: 14 charred to death

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: At least 14 workers were charred to death and two others sustained burns in two separate firecracker explosions near Sivakasi on Tuesday. While 13 of the deceased were workers of a cracker unit near Rengapalayam, the other was an employee of a unit in Kichanayakkanpatti.

According to sources, 15 workers of Kanishkar Fireworks near M Pudhupatti were having lunch at the unit’s shop located nearby. Around 1:30 PM, a spark owing to a blast near the unit led to a major explosion at the shop. Thirteen of the workers were charred to death and two others sustained burns.

On receiving information, Fire and Rescue Service personnel reached the spot, doused the fire and retrieved the bodies. Officials sources said the explosion is suspected to have occurred during sample testing of crackers near the unit. Workers at the unit ran away following the blast.

In the second blast at Arya Fireworks Factory in Kichanayakkanpatti, a worker identified as P Vembu (60) of Nathikudi, who was mixing chemicals, was charred to death. Sources said fire broke out owing to a spark during the mixing process.

Maraneri police arrested the unit’s foreman Gurumoorthy and are searching for the owner, Muthuvijayan. The unit has a licence from Nagpur.

Rs 3 lakh solatium for kin of deceased

The 13 deceased workers have been identified as M Amudha (60), S Mahadevi (50), N Panchavarnam (35), M Balamurugan (30), T Tamilselvi (55), all from Alagapuri; S Kuruvammal (35), J Bakiyam (35) and M Indira (50) from Lakshmiyapuram; K Lakshmi (28) and M Muneswari (32) from S Ammapatti; M Thangamalai (33) of Sevalur; K Muthulakshmi (36) and M Chellammal (40) from Moovaraivendran. The injured, A Ponnuthai (45) of Alagapuri and S Chinnathai (35) of Krishnankovil sustained below 20% burns. Ponnuthai is being treated at Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar.

District Collector V P Jeyaseelan has ordered revenue department officials and the joint director of industrial safety and health to conduct a thorough probe into the incidents. Chief Minister MK Stalin consoled the death of the workers and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the deceased family and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured

