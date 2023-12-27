Home States Tamil Nadu

One killed, another injured in explosion at IOCL facility in Tamil Nadu

According to officials, the incident took place when workers were engaged in welding "in an ethanol storage tank" after it was emptied. 

Published: 27th December 2023 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian oil tanks

Representational Image, Indian Oil tanks (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A worker was killed and another man was seriously injured after an explosion on Wednesday at the Indian Oil Corporation's facility at Tondiarpet here, an official said.

A Fire and Rescue Services official said the incident took place when workers were engaged in completing tasks like welding "in an ethanol storage tank" after it was emptied.

Five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

"When we arrived, the fire had already been doused as the IOCL has in-house arrangements and fire safety mechanisms," the official said.

A worker, who is said to be a welder, died on the spot, whereas another worker who is severely injured was rescued by authorities and admitted to hospital.

"The cause of the mishap is not clear yet," the official said.

