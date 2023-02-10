‘NEP not govt policy, but policy of people’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : “The National Education Policy (NEP) is not a policy of a particular political government but it is a policy of the people,” remarked Milind Marathe, former assistant professor, KJ Somaiya College of Engineering. Elaborating on the impact of technology on education, Marathe said that about three crore students enrolled on the SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) platform only for online courses. While noting the positive impact of NEP during the session - Education, Technology and NEP 2020: What Lies Ahead - Marathe said one must also “scream out the bad side of the policy”. “NEP, among other provisions, had also envisioned the establishment of National Educational Technology Forum (NETF). However, the body wasn’t enhanced by updating it with the latest technology and skill set that students and faculty require,” said Jayaprakash Gandhi, career consultant and analyst and also the chair for the session. Despite the uncertainties, an “online engagement” model would be possible in the next five to 10 years, said Dr Andrew Thangaraj, professor, IIT-Madras and National Coordinator for SWAYAM. “While 85 to 90 lakh children join educational institutions every year, a very small fraction of them go to IITs. There is frustration in the admission process,” he added.