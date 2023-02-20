Villupuram illegal home: Madras High Court seeks investigation report in a week

Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight members including one woman from the home were arrested by the district police and sent to judicial custody.

CHENNAI: As more skeletons tumble out of the cupboard on the sexual assault, torture and attack using monkeys on the inmates of the Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyoor in Villupuram district, the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Police to file a report on the status of the investigation.

When a habeas corpus petition, filed by Halideen, of Tirupur, seeking orders to produce his friend’s uncle Jabarullah missing from the Ashram, came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices M Sundar and M Nirmal Kumar, the additional public prosecutor, representing the Police, submitted that the investigations have been held by top officials of the department and the SP had inspected the home.

He also informed the court that the accused persons, including Justin Baby, the caretaker and others have been arrested by the police.

After listening to his submissions, the bench directed the Police to file a report within a week on the status of the probe; and posted the matter to February 27, 2023.

Halideen filed the habeas corpus petition in 2022 after Jabarullah, the uncle of his friend Salim Khan, went missing. When Salim Khan, returning from the US, visited the home, the caretakers told him that Jabarullah was sent to another home in Bengaluru where too he could not find him.

Following orders of the Madras High Court in February, the police held inspections and investigations in the home leading to unearthing the shocking incidents of sexual torture, harassment and attack using monkeys against the inmates.

The probe into the matter has recently been transferred to the CB-CID.

