Home States Tamil Nadu

Makhna was not tagged before relocating it to Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Radio-collaring is the simplest and efficient way for tracking the movement of a problematic wild animal almost on a real-time basis. 

Published: 25th February 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kumki Chinnathambi pushing the makhna into truck | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State forest department could have prevented the present ordeal of residents living on the periphery of Coimbatore if the makhna had been radio-collared when it was first captured in Dharmapuri and relocated to Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in the first week of February. 

Radio-collaring is the simplest and efficient way for tracking the movement of a problematic wild animal almost on a real-time basis. When contacted, chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE that the forest department did not have stock of radio-collars at the time.

“We are now readying a proposal to procure few of them under Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives scheme. Fitting the collar is easy, but the tracking requires extreme skill and knowledge. When we captured and relocated the makhna elephant in the first attempt, there wasn’t enough time to form a dedicated team and establish a control room for tracking. Now, we have fitted the elephant with the radio-collar and a team has been formed.”

However, reliable sources told TNIE that the field officials at the Coimbatore forest division had a radio-collar ready at their disposal as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), which has an office in Coimbatore, offered a radio-collar to the department. The sources said the radio-collar was removed from another makhna called Pandalur Makhna 2 or PM2, that was captured by the Kerala forest department, and returned in January.

PM2 had killed a person and injured two when it raided a house in Gudalur in November. The elephant was captured and released into Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in December. It moved into Kerala forest and roamed inside Sultan Bathery town in Wayanad causing panic and unrest there. The information on elephant’s movement was periodically provided by Tamil Nadu forest department using the radio-collar to the counterparts in Kerala. 

“The radio-collar was provided by WWF-India and Kerala forest department returned it after PM2 was taken into captivity. It was at the disposal of Tamil Nadu forest department from January, but it felt unnecessary to use during the first translocation attempt of Dharmapuri makhna elephant. The decision has clearly backfired,” sources said.  

In 2021, the state forest department was widely acclaimed for rewilding the tusker Rivaldo. It was achieved with the help technology, including radio-collaring. “When the state has set such an example and has rich learnings, it can’t afford to make elementary mistakes and risk people’s lives. The visuals of the makhna running around in Mudukkarai town and other human settlements in Coimbatore were scarye,” a conservationist said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anamalai Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp