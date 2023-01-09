Home States Tamil Nadu

Rastra, pradesh, naadu after States' names mean same, says VCK leader MP Thirumavalavan

Speaking to the media persons in Thoothukudi airport, the VCK leader said Governor Ravi can resign from his post and perform RSS duties.

Published: 09th January 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI:  Talking about Governor R N Ravi's Tamilagam remark, VCK leader MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday underlined that the words 'rashtra', 'pradesh' and 'naadu' all mean 'country' in Tamil and rhetorically asked if the people who wish Tamil Nadu to be called 'Tamilagam' would have the courage to tell the people of Maharastra to call their state 'Bharatham'.

"'Rashtram' means 'naadu' (country) in Tamil. Similarly, the 'Pradesh' in the names of states such as Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh also means 'naadu'. The only difference is that they prefer to call it using north Indian languages. While Tamil Nadu, Tamilagam, Tamil Mann, Tamil Desam, and Tamil Thayagam all mean the same, it should not be seen as mere wordplay since there is politics in it," he added while addressing the audience at Porunai Nallinakka Pongal Vizha in Tirunelveli.

READ HERE | Guv RN Ravi’s ‘Tamilagam’ remark fuels another row

Speaking to the media persons in Thoothukudi airport, the VCK leader said Governor Ravi can resign from his post and perform RSS duties. "The governor's speech violates the Indian constitution. The usage of Tamil Nadu came into effect with the resolutions passed by Kamarajar and Annadurai-led governments and with the consent of the Union government. Ravi does not deserve to continue in his post and address the legislative assembly," he said.

Addressing the issue faced by the SC villagers in Pudukottai, Thirumavalan said it is shocking that those who dumped the human excreta in the drinking water tank have still not been traced. "The Chief Minister should intervene in the matter and the miscreants should be arrested immediately. The VCK will stage a protest demanding their arrest across Tamil Nadu on January 11," said Thirumavalavan at the airport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thol Thirumavalavan VCK R N Ravi Tamilagam
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp