Rastra, pradesh, naadu after States' names mean same, says VCK leader MP Thirumavalavan

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI: Talking about Governor R N Ravi's Tamilagam remark, VCK leader MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday underlined that the words 'rashtra', 'pradesh' and 'naadu' all mean 'country' in Tamil and rhetorically asked if the people who wish Tamil Nadu to be called 'Tamilagam' would have the courage to tell the people of Maharastra to call their state 'Bharatham'.



"'Rashtram' means 'naadu' (country) in Tamil. Similarly, the 'Pradesh' in the names of states such as Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh also means 'naadu'. The only difference is that they prefer to call it using north Indian languages. While Tamil Nadu, Tamilagam, Tamil Mann, Tamil Desam, and Tamil Thayagam all mean the same, it should not be seen as mere wordplay since there is politics in it," he added while addressing the audience at Porunai Nallinakka Pongal Vizha in Tirunelveli.

Speaking to the media persons in Thoothukudi airport, the VCK leader said Governor Ravi can resign from his post and perform RSS duties. "The governor's speech violates the Indian constitution. The usage of Tamil Nadu came into effect with the resolutions passed by Kamarajar and Annadurai-led governments and with the consent of the Union government. Ravi does not deserve to continue in his post and address the legislative assembly," he said.



Addressing the issue faced by the SC villagers in Pudukottai, Thirumavalan said it is shocking that those who dumped the human excreta in the drinking water tank have still not been traced. "The Chief Minister should intervene in the matter and the miscreants should be arrested immediately. The VCK will stage a protest demanding their arrest across Tamil Nadu on January 11," said Thirumavalavan at the airport.

