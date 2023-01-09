'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: All allies of the ruling DMK today protested against Governor RN Ravi by raising slogans as he started delivering his customary address to the first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday. The allies also staged a walkout. The ruling DMK party, however, did not particiapte in the walk-out and remained calm.

Just as the Governor started delivering his address, the members of Congress, CPM, CPI, VCK, Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi moved to the well of the House and started raising slogans. However, unfazed by this unexpected protest, the Governor went on with his address. He began his address in Tamil and ended his speech in Tamil and Jai Hind. Though the alliance parties raised slogans, MLAs of the ruling DMK remained calm.

"Don't snatch away State's rights! Leave Tamil Nadu! Don't twist Thirukkural! We strongly condemn the Governor! Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu!" were among the slogans raised by the MLAs of the DMK's alliance parties.

PMK floor leader GK Mani and his colleagues also raised slogans urging the Governor to give his assent to the Bill banning online rummy and other online gambling and later staged a walkout. However, the PMK members returned to the House after a few minutes.

