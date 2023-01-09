TN Governor leaves House in a huff after CM moves resolution against his speech

T Muruganandham and S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Perhaps for the first time in the history of the Tamil Nadu State Assembly, the Governor of the State left the House in a huff on Monday.

The reason, too, was unprecedented: Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution to expunge a certain portion of the speech of the Governor delivered extempore and which deviated from the approved text.

As Stalin moved this resolution, the Governor left the House suddenly, followed by his secretary and other staff.

The Chief Minister said the text for the customary address was already approved by the Governor and was given to the MLAs as printed books and uploaded to their computers.

He charged that the Governor did not read the full text of the governor's address as approved prior by the governor. This is violative of House rules. Hence relaxing rule 17 of the House, which accepts the address, it is only the approved text given in print, and the Tamil version of the Governor's address read out by Assembly Speaker M Appavu should be in House records.

ALSO READ | 'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly

Also, the portion of the speech of the Governor which he left out and added in between the speech would not be part of the House proceedings. This resolution was adopted by voice vote.

Later, talking to reporters, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu charged that the Governor had delivered his speech contrary to the clauses of the Constitution. The text of the speech was sent to the Governor on January 5, and it was approved by the Governor on January 7. The Governor's address is a policy document of the government.

For the first time in the history of the Tamil Nadu assembly, the Governor's address has been expunged @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) January 9, 2023

The President of the country reads out the text of the speech prepared by the Union Government, Thennarasu pointed out.

The Governor has reportedly skipped references to secularism and leaders like BR Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, social justice, equality, and the Dravidian model.

Earlier, when the Governor started his address, all allies of the ruling DMK today protested against Governor RN Ravi by raising slogans as he started delivering his customary address in the first session of the State Assembly. The allies also staged a walkout.

WATCH:

Just as the Governor started delivering his address, the members of Congress, CPM, CPI, VCK, and Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi moved to the well of the House and started raising slogans. However, unfazed by this unexpected protest, the Governor went on with his address. He began his address in Tamil and ended his speech in Tamil and Jai Hind. Though the alliance parties raised slogans, MLAs of the ruling DMK remained calm.

"Don't snatch away State's rights! Leave Tamil Nadu! Don't twist Thirukkural! We Strongly condemn the Governor! Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu!" were among the slogans raised by the MLAs of the DMK's alliance parties.

PMK floor leader GK Mani and his colleagues also raised slogans urging the Governor to give his assent to the Bill banning online rummy and other online gambling and later staged a walkout. However, the PMK members returned to the House after a few minutes.

Portions skipped by Governor in already approved text of speech:

Because of stellar management of law and order, Tamil Nadu continues to be a haven of peace. As a result, the State is attracting numerous foreign investments and is becoming a forerunner in all sectors.

This Government is founded on the ideals of social justice, self-respect, inclusive growth,equality, women empowerment, secularism and compassion towards all. Following the principles and ideals of stalwarts like Thanthai Periyar, Annal Ambedkar, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar, Perarignar Anna and Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, this Government has been delivering the much-claimed Dravidian model of governance to its people.

CHENNAI: Perhaps for the first time in the history of the Tamil Nadu State Assembly, the Governor of the State left the House in a huff on Monday. The reason, too, was unprecedented: Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution to expunge a certain portion of the speech of the Governor delivered extempore and which deviated from the approved text. As Stalin moved this resolution, the Governor left the House suddenly, followed by his secretary and other staff. The Chief Minister said the text for the customary address was already approved by the Governor and was given to the MLAs as printed books and uploaded to their computers. He charged that the Governor did not read the full text of the governor's address as approved prior by the governor. This is violative of House rules. Hence relaxing rule 17 of the House, which accepts the address, it is only the approved text given in print, and the Tamil version of the Governor's address read out by Assembly Speaker M Appavu should be in House records. ALSO READ | 'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly Also, the portion of the speech of the Governor which he left out and added in between the speech would not be part of the House proceedings. This resolution was adopted by voice vote. Later, talking to reporters, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu charged that the Governor had delivered his speech contrary to the clauses of the Constitution. The text of the speech was sent to the Governor on January 5, and it was approved by the Governor on January 7. The Governor's address is a policy document of the government. For the first time in the history of the Tamil Nadu assembly, the Governor's address has been expunged @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) January 9, 2023 The President of the country reads out the text of the speech prepared by the Union Government, Thennarasu pointed out. The Governor has reportedly skipped references to secularism and leaders like BR Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, social justice, equality, and the Dravidian model. Earlier, when the Governor started his address, all allies of the ruling DMK today protested against Governor RN Ravi by raising slogans as he started delivering his customary address in the first session of the State Assembly. The allies also staged a walkout. WATCH: Just as the Governor started delivering his address, the members of Congress, CPM, CPI, VCK, and Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi moved to the well of the House and started raising slogans. However, unfazed by this unexpected protest, the Governor went on with his address. He began his address in Tamil and ended his speech in Tamil and Jai Hind. Though the alliance parties raised slogans, MLAs of the ruling DMK remained calm. "Don't snatch away State's rights! Leave Tamil Nadu! Don't twist Thirukkural! We Strongly condemn the Governor! Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu!" were among the slogans raised by the MLAs of the DMK's alliance parties. PMK floor leader GK Mani and his colleagues also raised slogans urging the Governor to give his assent to the Bill banning online rummy and other online gambling and later staged a walkout. However, the PMK members returned to the House after a few minutes. Portions skipped by Governor in already approved text of speech: Because of stellar management of law and order, Tamil Nadu continues to be a haven of peace. As a result, the State is attracting numerous foreign investments and is becoming a forerunner in all sectors. This Government is founded on the ideals of social justice, self-respect, inclusive growth,equality, women empowerment, secularism and compassion towards all. Following the principles and ideals of stalwarts like Thanthai Periyar, Annal Ambedkar, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar, Perarignar Anna and Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, this Government has been delivering the much-claimed Dravidian model of governance to its people.