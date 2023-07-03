Home States Tamil Nadu

HC refuses interim relief to online gaming companies challenging TN govt's ban

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, said the Supreme Court had already held that rummy is a game of skill.

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:40 PM

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday refused to grant any interim relief to the online gaming companies which have challenged the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Online Gambling and Regulation Online Games Act, 2022.

When the petitions filed by the All India Gaming Federation and other online games platforms seeking a stay on the Act came up for hearing before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Monday, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, said the Supreme Court had already held that rummy is a game of skill.

Pointing out that severe actions were taken against online gaming companies after the new Act came into force, he urged the court to grant an interim stay.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing the Tamil Nadu government, said the court had not accepted the plea of the petitioners during the previous hearing even after arguments that lasted for about two hours.

He also pressed for fixing a date for the final arguments.

Subsequently, the bench fixed July 13 for final arguments by both sides.

