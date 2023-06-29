Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor dismisses Senthil Balaji from TN Cabinet, Stalin says will fight legally

Senior advocate KM Vijayan told The New Indian Express, "The governor has no powers to dismiss a minister..."

Published: 29th June 2023 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Senthil Balaji

Senthil Balaji before arrest and on the day of his arrest by ED. (Photo | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rift between the DMK government and Governor RN Ravi widened on Thursday with the latter dismissing V Senthil Balaji, currently under judicial custody, from the council of ministers. Balaji has been continuing as a minister without a portfolio. This is perhaps for the first time that a governor is taking such a drastic step without any recommendation from a Chief Minister.

A communication from the Raj Bhavan said: "Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering. Abusing his position as a Minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice. Currently, he is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Some more criminal cases against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code are being investigated by the State Police."

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister MK Stalin told reporters, "The governor has no power to dismiss a minister from the council of ministers. We will face this legally."

ALSO READ | PM Modi resorting to 'divisive politics' in a bid to win 2024 LS polls: CM Stalin

The Raj Bhavan communication also said there are reasonable apprehensions that the continuation of Balaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law including a fair investigation that may eventually lead to a breakdown of the Constitutional machinery in the State. Under these circumstances, the governor has dismissed Balaji from the council of ministers with immediate effect.

On June 16, the governor approved the reallocation of portfolios held by Balaji but said he has not agreed to Balaji continuing as a minister since he is facing interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate. However, within a few hours, the state government passed a G.O. reallocating the portfolios of Balaji to two other ministers and announced that Balaji will continue as a minister without a portfolio.

When contacted, senior advocate KM Vijayan told The New Indian Express, "The governor has no powers to dismiss a minister since including or dropping a minister is the prerogative of the chief minister. The governor has acted beyond the scope of the powers given to him in the Constitution."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R N Ravi Raj Bhavan Senthil Balaji
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp