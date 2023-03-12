Two Jallikattu bulls near Mukkulam area in Virudhunagar electrocuted to death

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two Jallikattu bulls, which took part in the Aaviyur jallikattu event on Friday, were found dead on farmland near Mukkulam area in Virudhunagar on Saturday. The bulls were allegedly electrocuted by the electric fence which was placed to keep away wild boars.

Police sources said that the bull owners from Madurai had taken the two bulls to take part in the Aaviyur jallikattu, where they ran off after pouncing through the vaadi vasal. Despite searching for them after the event, the owners could not find the missing bulls.

However, on Saturday, the police found two bulls dead near an agriculture field near Mukkulam area. Later investigation revealed that the bulls had made contact with an electric fence that was placed to ward off wild boars and had died on the spot. Based on a complaint, the Mukkulam police have registered a case and started investigating the incident.

