Tamil Nadu CM Stalin releases Organic Farming Policy aiming at chemical-free agriculture 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday released the much-awaited Organic Farming Policy (OFP) for the State to support chemical-free organic agriculture in Tamil Nadu and provide safe food for the people.

The policy will come into effect from the date of issuance of the government order and will be reviewed after a period of five years. The policy will be implemented through the convergence of all related Central and State schemes of Departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Agriculture Marketing, Agriculture Engineering, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Khadi, and Textiles in an integrated approach.

Distinguishing organic farming and natural farming, the policy said they are diﬀerent forms of agroecological practices. The terms organic farming and natural farming are sometimes used interchangeably by farmers and others in India. In natural farming, the use of bio-inputs prepared from the farm and local ecosystems is emphasised rather than those purchased from outside while in organic farming, farmers also use oﬀ-farm purchased inputs such as biofertilisers.

A high-level committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary with members from the government and institutions to review the policy and status. A steering committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Agriculture Secretary to the government, and the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department to monitor the implementation of organic farming policy and finalisation of schemes. Besides, a district-level committee will be formed under the Chairmanship of the District Collector with members from various departments and institutions.

The OFP said a baseline survey will be carried out in all the Districts to identify potential areas to be brought under organic farming. The key features of the policy include: Commodity-based clusters will be given preference; organic food festivals will be organised in each District at regular intervals; Public-Private Partnerships to motivate the farmers to the adoption of organic farming will be encouraged; exclusive organic urban farming, terrace gardening, and nutrition gardening will be promoted and popularised; organic activists, exporters, and enthusiasts will be involved in carrying out the promotional activities on organic farming.

According to the policy, a State gene / Germplasm Bank will be instituted for preserving traditional cultivar seeds of all crops. A separate organic farming help desk will be created to guide organic farmers on farming activities, certification, and marketing. Experiences of progressive and leading organic farmers will be documented and disseminated through public media. Model organic farms at the block level will be developed and maintained both in Government and private arms.

On the need for framing such a policy, the government said, the source of many health issues noticed worldwide is found to be the residues of agrochemicals used. It has been proven that pesticide residues enter the food chain causing many health hazards to humans and animals. Providing healthy and chemical-free food is the new age mantra. The World Health Organization (WHO) is promoting the Concept of "One Health" Which necessitates Organic Farming to improve Soil Health.

“Tamil Nadu has great potential for the production and supply of organic produce in relation to the global demand and expanding domestic and overseas markets. This necessity for an environmentally safe food supply system has initiated the need for framing the organic farming policy. The organic farming policy will help to ensure, upscale, and support chemical-free organic agriculture in Tamil Nadu and to provide safe food for the people,” the policy said.

The OFP said organic Farming will encourage mixed farming/integrated farming as the components are interdependent. Integrated organic farming systems will be popularized and season-based cropping system diversification will be adopted.

Deterioration of soil health due to continuous use of agrochemicals; increased environmental pollution-land, water, and air due to agrochemicals; the emergence of new pests and diseases leading to crop losses; increased cost of cultivation leading to less income and eventually pushing the farmers towards the vicious cycle of debt and reduction in export prospects of agricultural produce due to pesticide residues.

India occupies fifth place with a total area of 2.66 mha (excluding wild cultivation) under the organic certification process (certified). The total organic cultivable area includes 1.49 mha certified and 1.17 mha area under conversion. Among all the States, Madhya Pradesh has the largest area under organic certification followed by the States of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka. India produced around 3.48 million MT (2020-2021) of certified organic products which include oil seeds, cereals and millets, cotton, pulses, aromatic and medicinal plants, etc. In terms of export value realization, processed foods (45.87 %) lead among the products followed by oilseeds (13.25 %) and cereals (7.61 %).

Tamil Nadu occupies the 14th position with 31,629 hectares of organic agricultural land. This includes 14,086 ha of the organic certified area and 17,542 ha under conversion. Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri occupy first and second positions in terms of total area. Tamil Nadu shares the 11th position in organic production with 24,826 MT which includes farm and wild produce. It exported 4,223 MT of organic products which fetched Rs.108 crore in the year 2020 -2021.

A high-level committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary with members from the government and institutions to review the policy and status. A steering committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Agriculture Secretary to the government, and the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department to monitor the implementation of organic farming policy and finalisation of schemes. Besides, a district-level committee will be formed under the Chairmanship of the District Collector with members from various departments and institutions. 