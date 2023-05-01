Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Published: 01st May 2023 11:39 AM

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today announced that the Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, 2023, which allows industries to fix flexible working hours for workers has been withdrawn.

On April 24, the chief minister kept the Bill in abeyance following vehement opposition from political parties including the allies of the DMK and almost all trade unions who demanded its withdrawal. 

The Chief Minister announced this while taking part in May Day celebrations here. 

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the Bill was meant only for a section of the industries and not for all. However, the Bill was kept in abeyance based on the views expressed by political parties and trade unions. 

The information about the withdrawal of this Bill would be intimated through the office of the Assembly Speaker M Appavu to MLAs in due course. 

