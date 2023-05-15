Two more die in Villupuram after consuming 'illicit liquor'; death toll from separate incidents now 12

By ANI

VILLUPURAM: The death toll in the illicit liquor incident in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district has gone up to eight, with two more persons succumbing during treatment in hospital, police said on Monday morning.

With this, the number of people who died after consuming illicit liquor in two separate incidents in the State has increased to 12.

On Sunday, as many as 10 persons died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of the State.

In Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district, four people have died so far. Two died on Friday and two died on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police (North) N Kannan on Sunday said the victims possibly consumed liquor that contained a mixture of ethanol-methanol and other chemical substances.

He added that no evidence was found of a link between the two incidents but the police are investigating them.

"Two illicit liquor incidents have been reported, one in Chengalpattu district and another one in Villupuram district. In Ekkiyarkuppam village under Villupuram district near Marakkanam, yesterday (May 13) six persons were hospitalised with complaints of eye irritation, vomiting, and giddiness," the police official said.

"Upon receiving information, a police team reached the village and admitted the ill people to hospital. Four persons have died as they didn't respond to the treatment while two are in the Intensive Care Unit. 33 are doing well with treatment," IG Kannan said, addressing a press conference at Villupuram on Sunday.

"In connection with the incident, a man identified as Amaran has been arrested and illicit liquor has also been seized from his possession. It has been sent to the lab to ascertain the presence of methanol in it," the IG said further.

Detailing the incident in Chengalpattu district, IG Kannan said, "A case was reported from Chithamur of Chengalpattu district where two persons of a family died. Another person was undergoing treatment in the hospital. Initially, we thought this could be a death by suicide attempt because of a family dispute but after observing their symptoms, we suspected it to be an illicit liquor incident."

"Later, two more men were admitted to the hospital with similar symptoms. A total of four people died while the fifth is undergoing treatment. An autopsy has been done, and in connection with the incident, an accused named Ammavasai has been arrested," IG Kannan said.

The police official added that an alert was raised in the area.

