Tusker 'Arikomban' enters TN, creates panic in Theni district

THENI: Tusker 'Arikomban,' translocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala last month, strayed into Cumbum in this district on Saturday, attacking one person and destroying property.

With the wild pachyderm roaming through the streets, civic authorities made announcement on public address system, cautioning people to stay indoors, even as videos of the elephant running around went viral.

Panicked local residents were seen running for safety, even as the elephant went around the town bordering Kerala.

It attacked one person, identified as Paulraj, and he is under treatment at a government hospital, authorities said.

Local MLA, 'Cumbum' N Eramakrishnan took up the matter with the authorities of the Forest department and discussions were on to translocate it by tranquilizing or taming it using a trained 'kumki' elephant.

The elephant, notorious for its ration shop raids in neighnouring Kerala and love for rice, also damaged an autorickshaw in the town and uprooted a fence put up around a piece of land.

