Tamil Nadu announces help-line numbers to Israel Tamils

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Tamil Nadu government has taken proactive measures to extend necessary support to Tamil residents in Israel. To facilitate this assistance, the government has introduced dedicated helpline numbers for Israel Tamils to establish contact with the state authorities.

The Tamil Nadu government encouraged Tamil individuals residing in Israel to make use of these helpline resources. They have made available three mobile contact numbers for this purpose, which are as follows: +91-87602-48625, +91-99402-56444, and +9196000-23645. Additionally, individuals can reach out to the Tamil Nadu government through the email addresses nrtchennai@tn.gov.in and nrtchennai@gmail.com.

This initiative aims to ensure that Tamil residents in Israel can easily access assistance and support during these challenging times.

