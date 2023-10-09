Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu announces help-line numbers to Israel Tamils

This initiative aims to ensure that Tamil residents in Israel can easily access assistance and support during these challenging times.

Published: 09th October 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: Rockets are fired toward Israel from Gaza, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Tamil Nadu government has taken proactive measures to extend necessary support to Tamil residents in Israel. To facilitate this assistance, the government has introduced dedicated helpline numbers for Israel Tamils to establish contact with the state authorities.

The Tamil Nadu government encouraged Tamil individuals residing in Israel to make use of these helpline resources. They have made available three mobile contact numbers for this purpose, which are as follows: +91-87602-48625, +91-99402-56444, and +9196000-23645. Additionally, individuals can reach out to the Tamil Nadu government through the email addresses nrtchennai@tn.gov.in and nrtchennai@gmail.com.

This initiative aims to ensure that Tamil residents in Israel can easily access assistance and support during these challenging times.

READ MORE | PMO monitoring situation, Indians in Israel safe

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government Israel helpline

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp