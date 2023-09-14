Beneficiaries begin receiving honorarium day before launch of Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin might be formally launching the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam in Kancheepuram only on Friday, but the Tamil Nadu government has already started disbursing the monthly honorarium of Rs 1000 to the women beneficiaries from Thursday.

Sources said this has been done to avoid technical issues cropping up as disbursals are being cleared in large volumes simultaneously in all districts. The scheme aims to reach one crore women beneficiaries.

Many beneficiaries acknowledged the receipt of the honorarium, expressing their happiness and speaking of how the money was useful in meeting their immediate expenses.

Women in Coimbatore showing SMS alert they received about the credit of Rs 1,000 honorarium, on Thursday | S Senbagapandiyan

The honorarium for the month of September will be disbursed within September 20.

The government has also said that women whose applications were rejected can appeal to their respective District Revenue Officers within 30 days. All appeals will be disposed of within 30 days after verification.

Meanwhile, arrangements for the launch of the Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam are going on in full swing in Kancheepuram.

DMK cadres will be giving a rousing reception to Chief Minister MK Stalin all the way from Sriperumbudur to Kancheepuram. In Kancheepuram, the Chief Minister will be paying homage to former Chief Minister Arignar CN Annadurai at his memorial.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, in a statement here, directed the party functionaries to take this massive scheme for women to all parts of the state. He said the cadres should keep in mind that one crore women beneficiaries would mean one crore families and that this scheme is being implemented despite severe financial hurdles.

"The district secretaries should ensure that all office-bearers draw rangolis in front of their houses thanking the government for the monthly honorarium. The scheme should be publicised through wall posters and by distributing sweets in bus terminuses, shops and other places where people gather in large numbers. Apart from displaying the schemes on walls, the achievements of the government should be highlighted through autorickshaw campaigns," Duraimurugan added.

