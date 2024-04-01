Katchatheevu row back in focus, Seeman slams BJP

Seeman was addressing a gathering in Madurai on Sunday, when he suggested that BJP state president K Annamalai, who had reportedly filed an RTI petition on the Katchatheevu issue, instead file RTI petitions on the Mekedatu issue, Tamil Elam war, Manipur riots, and Gujarat riots. "In the last 10 years, they have not spoken about Katchatheevu. The BJP felt the issue warrants people's attention just a few days before election," Seeman added.

"I am not BJP's B team. Rather the BJP was the B team of NTK. Annamalai was the sleeper cell of Seeman. Since people in Tamil Nadu are familiar with the acting prowess of the late legend Sivaji Ganesan, they would see that Narendra Modi is acting as well. Both the BJP and Congress have been against retrieving Katchatheevu whenever cases have come up before courts. I don't believe that BJP will get back Katchatheevu. The ruling party may change, but their stand on Katchatheevu won't," he said.