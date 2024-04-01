NHAI halts annual toll fee hike at 34 plazas in Tamil Nadu ahead of polls

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has instructed toll operators to halt the annual increase of vehicle user fees at 34 toll plazas on national highways in Tamil Nadu starting April 1st.

The fee revision, originally set to be enforced from midnight on April 1, was suspended at the last minute following a directive from the NHAI Chairman's office in New Delhi on Sunday.

Interestingly, despite huge demand from truckers, political parties, and others during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, NHAI declined to postpone the yearly fee hike, citing the absence of legal provisions to halt the fee revision as per the "concessionaire agreement".

However, with the upcoming general election, NHAI, operating under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has opted to postpone the annual revision.

The directives received by NHAI Project Directors in Villupuram, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Karaikudi, and other units do not explain the reasons for the decision. However, officials were informed that a comprehensive order would be issued within one or two days.