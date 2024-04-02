BJP blames DMK for killing of fishers

Asked why the BJP has taken up the issue 10 years after they came to power at the centre, particularly during the election time, Annamalai said they filed the RTI query after Stalin claimed that they had no role in transfer of the island during his speech in Ramanathapuram two months ago.”

“To place the facts before people, we sought information through RTI and got the reply recently,” he said, adding that the transfer of Katchatheevu was the sole reason for the killing of hundreds of fisherman by Sri Lankan navy as they used to venture near the international maritime boundary line. Asked if BJP has come up with a plan to retrieve Katchatheevu, Annamalai said the party has initiated discussions on the matter. Replying to a query on Congress’s claim that hundreds of thousands of hectares have been occupied by China in Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, Annamalai said no land was encroached by China during the BJP rule.