Is PM Modi right? Explaining the politics behind Katchatheevu

Historic Background of Indo-Sri Lanka Agreements

The Sri Lankan Tamils have their historic origin from Tamil Nadu. The question of the adjustment of Tamil minority in the Sri Lankan society after independence in 1948 resulted in hostile relationship between the Sinhalese majority and the Tamil minority. The Agreements signed in 1964 and 1974 could not satisfactorily resolve the issue...(Fahmida Ashraf, Indo- Sri Lanka Agreeement to Establish Peace and Normalcy in Sri Lanka, JSTOR, digital library of academic journals and books).

India–Sri Lanka maritime boundary agreements were signed in 1974 and 1976 to define the international maritime boundary between the two countries. The first agreement was regarding the maritime boundary in waters between Adam's Bridge and the Palk Strait, and came into force on July 8, 1974. The second agreement, which was signed on March 23 and entered into force on May 10, 1976, defined the maritime boundaries in the Gulf of Mannar and the Bay of Bengal.

Indo-Sri Lanka Agreement of June 28, 1974

The governments of India and Sri Lanka signed an Agreement to determine the boundary line in the historic waters between the two countries and "to settle the related matters in a manner which is fair and equitable to both sides." As a part of the Agreement, Indira Gandhi ceded the islet to Sri Lanka. At the time, according to a report, she thought the island had little strategic value and that ceasing India’s claim over the island would deepen its ties with its southern neighbour.

However, the Article 5 of the Agreement clearly states that Indian fishermen and pilgrims will enjoy access to visit Kachchativu as hitherto, and will not be required by Sri Lanka to obtain travel documents or visas for these purposes. Similarly, Article 6 says, "That the vessels of India and Sri Lanka will enjoy in each other's waters such rights as they have traditionally enjoyed therein." But the Agreement is not followed by Sri Lanka in letter and spirit.

Agreement in favour of India?

Rajni Gamage and Isha Gupta in their paper (Institute of South Asian Studies) Resolution of the India-Sri Lanka Maritime Border Conflict and Fisheries Dispute point out that The 64 kilometres of ocean between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka – the region of the Palk Bay – has been fraught with conflict and violence over the past few decades..."The internal politics in India and Sri Lanka have contributed to rising tensions and the lack of resolution. This has deeply affected the bilateral relations between the two states, as seen by the longstanding dispute over the sovereignty of Kachchatheevu."

"To India’s benefit, the 1974 agreement split the area in the Palk Bay – consisting of 2,100 square miles – between India and Sri Lanka in a ratio of 1.02:1 in favour of India, and protected Indian fishermen by allowing the free travel of vessels through the Palk Bay (fishing was not explicitly stated in the agreement) and free travel to Kachchathivu for drying fish and nets," the paper said.

Civil war in Sri Lanka

Following the Agreement, there was relative harmony between cross-border fishermen for a period. "However, the Sri Lankan civil war from 1983 to 2009 diminished the country’s capability to enforce borders and protect its territorial waters...At the height of the conflict, the Sri Lankan government prohibited fishing on the Sri Lankan side to improve security in the region and, from time to time, the Sri Lankan navy would detain and harass Sri Lankan Tamil fishermen. Fearing persecution, many Sri Lankan Tamil fishermen sought refuge in India during this period and were often employed by Indian trawler owners," the paper added.

After the civil war ended in 2009, Colombo beefed up its maritime defences resulting in harassment, detention and fatal shooting of Indian fishermen, claiming that the Indian fishermen had crossed the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters.

Legal stalemate

The then Congress government's stance at the Supreme Court has been the question of retrieval of the island did not arise as no Indian territory was ceded. The claims of retrieving the island is reported to be weak in international law and an order issued by the Supreme Court is not binding on Sri Lanka.