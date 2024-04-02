Supreme Court deprecates non-appearance of Tamil Nadu DCs before ED, terms it 'cavalier approach'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly deprecated the non-appearance of five district collectors of Tamil Nadu before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe related to alleged illegal sand mining, despite the court's order.

It directed the officials to appear before the ED personally on April 25, adding that failure to do so will have serious consequences.

The two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi and also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, slammed the 5 district collectors for not appearing before the ED in a sand mining case and said that such kind of "cavalier attitude" cannot be typically tolerated.

The apex court, however, considering the schedule of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, had directed them to appear before the ED after the polling of Lok Sabha held in Tamil Nadu.

"Failure to (appear before the ED) do so will have serious consequences," the top court said in its order today.

It also went on to say that this shows that the officers don't have the respect for the court, or the law. The same is strongly deprecated.

The apex court listed the matter for further hearing and compliance on May 6. In its order, the court has strongly warned of strict action in case of any further non-compliance from the DCs.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by the ED against the Madras High Court's decision to stay its summons to the five DCs in Tamil Nadu in connection with a probe into an alleged sand mining scam.