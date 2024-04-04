Tamil Nadu

AIADMK remains the only party to take legal measures to retrieve Katchatheevu, says Thalavai Sundaram

Speaking to reporters in Nagercoil, Sundaram stated that the AIADMK party, led by its then general secretary J Jayalalithaa, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court in 2008 seeking to retrieve the Katchatheevu island, which was handed over to Sri Lanka by the Congress in the 1970s.