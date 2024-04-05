Ramnad royals can move international court to retrieve Katchatheevu, says Tamil Nadu Law Minister

TIRUCHY: As per revenue records, Katchatheevu island originally belonged to the family who ruled over the erstwhile kingdom of Ramanathapuram. Hence they can file a case in the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands to get it back, said Minister for Law S Regupathy in Pudukkottai on Thursday.

Addressing media persons while campaigning for the INDIA bloc candidate for Tiruchy parliamentary constituency and MDMK leader Durai Vaiko, Regupathy said, “The prime minister after 10 years in power is now talking about Katchatheevu, without making efforts to retrieve it from Sri Lanka.

BJP state president K Annamalai has been spreading false information about the island. Our late leader Kalaignar Karunanidhi never agreed to cede Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka. There is no evidence for that.” He added that Karunanidhi had only enquired with the Union government delegation about the possibility of deferring the dispute over the island by two years.