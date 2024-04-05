‘TAX & power bill hike turned wind in our favour in Tamil Nadu’: DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, in an interview with TNIE’s S Kumaresan, said that the Tamil Nadu voters, being ‘cheated ‘ by the incumbent DMK-led state government, are preparing to bring the AIADMK-led alliance to power. The revisions in property tax and electricity bill tariff have helped turn the tide their way, she says.

Do you hope that people will support your AIADMK-DMDK alliance?

People have realised that the incumbent DMK government cheated them. They made numerous promises but failed to fulfil them adequately. Moreover, the DMK-led government increased property tax and electricity tariff, adversely affecting many residents. Instead of implementing a monthly billing cycle for electricity, they raised the tariff. Additionally, due to a flawed GST implementation by the union government, numerous small businesses suffered. Those affected are likely to support the AIADMK-led alliance.

Your alliance doesn’t have a PM face yet. Do you think the people will still support you?

Even the INDIA bloc hasn’t named a PM candidate. To elect the MP for the constituency, who will work for the welfare of the people, there is no need for a PM face. Furthermore, over the last five years, DMK MPs failed to address people’s concerns in parliament or introduce significant schemes for Tamil Nadu. During the campaigns, people have expressed discontent towards DMK MPs. Hence, the AIADMK-DMDK alliance is likely to garner support, as evidenced by the enthusiastic crowd at our campaign meetings.